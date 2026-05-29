Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Chemistry on Screen and Off

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are heating up the screen and off-screen in their upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance. The film follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a CEO who falls for new employee Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein) in what has been billed as a 'raunchy romantic comedy.' The real-life chemistry between Lopez, 56, and Goldstein, 45, has been making headlines in recent days, with the duo recently praising one another's kissing skills.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein 's chemistry on screen is no secret, and it seems their real-life relationship is heating up as they star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance .

A new clip from the film shows the on-screen sparks flying between Lopez and Goldstein as they sheepishly make plans to go to the Dominican Republic in a work trip that will certainly turn romantic. The film follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a CEO who falls for new employee Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein) in what has been billed as a 'raunchy romantic comedy.

' The real-life chemistry between Lopez, 56, and Goldstein, 45, has been making headlines in recent days, with the duo recently praising one another's kissing skills. In the clip, Lopez's character Jackie asks Daniel if he'd like to join her on a work trip to the Dominican Republic, and Daniel agrees, downplaying his level of enthusiasm in an attempt to play it cool.

The meeting begins to go back and forth between Rachael and Daniel joining Jackie before she ultimately makes an executive decision.

'I'll take Daniel! ' she declares. 'I'd be delighted to go,' Daniel immediately replies before downplaying his level of enthusiasm in an attempt to play it cool. 'Happy to go.

I would be... okay to go,' he says. Office Romance will debut on Netflix on June 5, with an official synopsis from the streamer reading: 'Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in a saucy rom-com about a secret office romance and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts.

' Earlier this week Lopez was thrilled when her hunky co-star rated her kissing skills a '12 out of 10' at the premiere of Office Romance. Lopez previously raved about Goldstein being 'the best kisser' she has ever worked with, and he returned the favor at Tuesday's event, telling ET that her kiss was 'the best', which left her beaming.

The four-time divorcee giggled before she heard Goldstein's answer, while pointing out, 'Well, what is he going to say in front of me.

' Goldstein also said that when he heard how highly she rated him it felt 'better than winning an Emmy', though the singer joked that she was put 'on the spot' during the interview. Lopez made her flirty comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in October 2025.

'I'm gonna say I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser,' she gushed. The room initially pitches a colleague named Rachael to join Jackie However Jackie expresses interest in having Daniel come with her instead The group can't make a consensus over who should join Jackie before she makes an executive decision 'I'd be delighted to go,' Daniel replies before downplaying his level of enthusiasm in an attempt to play it cool 'Happy to go.

I would be... okay to go,' he says Earlier this week Lopez was thrilled when her hunky co-star rated her kissing skills a '12 out of 10' at the premiere of Office Romance The duo made a grand entrance, emerging from an elevator together straight into the star-studded event. Lopez appeared impressed by her handsome co-star's chivalrous side after he offered his arm, guiding her out of the elevator, in a clip shared on X. Fans were blown away by the pair's 'chemistry' and convinced that they are dating, after Lopez shared a reel from the event to her Instagram.

'Look at the way she looks at him,' one wrote. 'I have a feeling about you two,' another added. 'I don't know about a movie but jlo is dating Roy Kent is what I saw,' another chimed in, referring to Goldstein's Ted Lasso character. Earlier this month Lopez and Goldstein flirted on the red carpet at the Netflix upfront event.

The Ted Lasso star is thought to have been single since 2022, when he split from girlfriend Beth Rylance after a year. Aside from their sizzling relationship onscreen, there have been whispers about their 'electric' chemistry offscreen.

The Netflix film follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a CEO who falls for new employee Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein) in what has been billed as a 'raunchy romantic comedy' 'It was an open secret during filming about Brett and J-Lo - they got on like a house on fire from the start, and the chemistry was electric, which viewers will see,' a source told The Sun earlier this year.

'They were very touchy, feely, and always laughing, and everyone suspected they were hooking up. ' Another insider said, 'During the wrap party, they were all over each other during the dinner and drinks with the rest of the cast





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