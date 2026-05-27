Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Playfully Rate Each Other's Kissing Skills at 'Office Romance' Premiere

At the premiere of 'Office Romance,' Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein engaged in lighthearted banter about their on-screen kiss, with Goldstein jokingly rating Lopez a perfect 12 out of 10. The actors discussed the challenges of filming romantic scenes and the importance of authenticity.

At the premiere of their upcoming Netflix film ' Office Romance ,' Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein playfully rated each other's kissing skills. During an interview, Lopez admitted she had previously called Goldstein the best kiss of her career, saying, 'I did say that.

I was on the spot.

' Goldstein, who is known for his role in 'Ted Lasso,' responded with humor, 'It was better than winning an Emmy. When I heard she said that, I was like, Okay. Okay, now turn. I guess I've peaked.

' He then gave Lopez a perfect score, rating her a '12 out of 10. ' The two actors discussed the challenges of filming romantic scenes, with Lopez explaining that a good onscreen kiss should feel natural and serve the story. 'It has to just feel real,' she said. Goldstein added that overthinking can lead to disaster: 'If you start thinking about it, then it's insane.

It's insane kissing on camera. If you think about it, as soon as you question any of it, it's a disaster. So, you just have to be in it.

' When asked if the presence of crew members makes filming awkward, Lopez simply replied, 'No. It's part of the job, you know. ' 'Office Romance' is a romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker, with a screenplay co-written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly. Goldstein and Lopez also serve as producers on the project.

The film follows Daniel (Goldstein), a middle manager, and Jackie (Lopez), the CEO of a company, as they navigate an unexpected office romance that challenges their professional lives. The cast includes Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Rick Hoffman, and Edward James Olmos. Netflix has set the release date for June 5, and the trailer promises a blend of humor and heart.

The film's premise taps into the classic workplace romance trope but adds contemporary twists, showcasing the chemistry between the two leads. Beyond the kissing banter, both actors shared insights into their preparation for romantic roles. Lopez emphasized the importance of trust and collaboration with her co-star, while Goldstein noted that comedic timing plays a crucial role in making the romance believable. The premiere event drew significant media attention, with fans eager to see the pairing of Lopez and Goldstein.

Critics have already begun speculating about the film's potential success, given the star power and the growing popularity of Netflix rom-coms.

'Office Romance' is expected to appeal to audiences looking for lighthearted entertainment with a touch of sophistication. As the June release approaches, promotional activities will continue, including interviews and social media campaigns. The film represents a notable addition to Netflix's slate of original romantic comedies, further solidifying the platform's commitment to diverse storytelling





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