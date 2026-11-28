The A-lister’s wardrobe essential just got a price slash.

Jennifer Lawrence has off-duty dressing down to a tee. Lolana Coat with Adidas track pants, accessorizing with over $22,000 in jewelry .

The 100% cotton, classic crewneck short-sleeve tee is not overly fitted nor too relaxed, making it the Goldilocks of T-shirts. While it comes in a variety of hues, Lawrence’s choice of the, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore also wearing the same style, pairing it with everything from casual looks to designer duds.

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Leset’s stealth wealth classics don’t typically go on sale, so if you’d like to slip into the tee or more of the label’s effortless pieces for less, don’t delay. The sitewide discount only runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. Early deals run throughout November, with many discounts just as good as the main event. Track our best deals and make a plan so you don’t miss out on the goods you really want.