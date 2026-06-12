Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Apple Rom-Com 'One Month Mark' from Chernin Entertainment

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence will produce and star in the romantic comedy One Month Mark, based on a spec script that sparked a competitive auction. The project reunites her with Apple and pairs her with the producers of Backrooms.

Jennifer Lawrence has signed on to star in a new romantic comedy titled One Month Mark , a spec script by Sophie Fleur de Bruijn that attracted interest from more than 40 producers before Chernin Entertainment secured the rights after a fiercely competitive auction.

Lawrence will produce through her Excellent Cadaver banner alongside partner Justine Ciarrocchi, with de Bruijn and Brady Fujikawa of Chernin Entertainment executive producing. The film explores the dynamic between two people with opposite relationship patterns: she has never sustained a relationship past a month, while he has never gone longer than a month without one. Although a director has not yet been attached, a search is underway.

Several producers described the script as one of the best rom-com scripts in years, and-insiders note that potential buyers were required to read it via the secure platform Embershot, which logged 892 views from industry professionals. De Bruijn, who previously sold her debut feature Early Action to Apple, trained at Second City, iO, and the Upright Citizens Brigade, and One Month Mark marks her second collaboration with the streamer.

This deal further solidifies Apple's growing relationship with Lawrence, now spanning four projects. She recently completed Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night with Leonardo DiCaprio for Apple, starred in and produced 2022's Causeway, and produced the Peabody-winning documentary Bread & Roses. Chernin Entertainment is enjoying a stellar year, with Backrooms grossing over $215 million worldwide and having released other Netflix hits such as Apex and Man on Fire





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lawrence Romantic Comedy One Month Mark Apple Chernin Entertainment Sophie Fleur De Bruijn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lawrence instrumental in solving Summer House audio leak mysteryHollywood veteran Jennifer Lawrence has been instrumental in solving the Summer House audio leak mystery. The leak was the first of its kind to hit the network, and the mystery surrounding it lasted for a long time.

Read more »

Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘One Month Mark’ for AppleSophie Fleur de Bruijn wrote the spec script, which had a lot of producers chasing it.

Read more »

Jennifer Lawrence To Star In Rom Com 'One Month Mark' For AppleJennifer Lawrence is attached to star in 'One Month Mark,' a romantic comedy with Apple aboard as studio.

Read more »

Jennifer Lawrence to Produce and Star in Romantic Comedy ‘One Month Mark’ for AppleJennifer Lawerence is set to produce and star in 'One Month Mark,' based on a script by Sophie Fleur de Bruijn. Apple landed rights to the rom-com.

Read more »