When asked by Andy Cohen if she was able to snag the iconic prop her character Katniss Everdeen used in the films, the actress realized on-air she may have 'lost it, or I guess it was stolen.'

Jennifer Lawrence attends 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' Premiere In New York at Alice Tully Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City.

Lifestyleactress said she still has a pair of green pants Katniss wore in the original 2012 film, while Hutcherson said he also has a pair of Peeta Mellark’s sweatpants from the second movie. Cohen asked Lawrence if she was able to obtain one of her character’s famed bow and arrows, which led her to a realization.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Has Her Swan Moment With a New It-Bag

“I think I lost it, or I guess it was stolen,” Lawrence said, dumbfounded. “Where am I going to lose it? ”? ” Hutcherson said while Lawrence had the realization on-air, as she added, “I’m just actually learning this in real time that they did.

Advertisement

”centers on Haymitch Abernathy’s time in the Hunger Games’ second Quarter Quell. It is the second prequel film to be released in the franchise, following 2023’s‘Sh*t Happens’ Is Full of Dark Humor, But Its Director Knows It Will Cause a Stink in the DRBilly Evans Will Secure His Cut of ‘You Can See Everything’ Profits After All — and Give It to Charity “I’m in Preparation for the End of Our World”: Golshifteh Farahani on Art, War and Her Tallinn Premiere