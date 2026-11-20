A year after revealing a Miss Piggy movie in the works, Jennifer Lawrence has shared an update on the Muppet solo outing.

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I always get in trouble for saying stuff,” said Lawrence, before reluctantly sharing: “Um, we have a first draft! ”.

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“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture. It was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” she recalled. Lawrence explained, “Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled.

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Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning. ” Noting “there hasn’t actually been” a solo project about Miss Piggy, Lawrence added, “So, I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark … I’m, just like, the ideas guy.

So, I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do? ’ So, now Cole is writing it, and they’re perfect. ”in the mid-1970s, Miss Piggy gradually became a bigger part of the series, before becoming an icon in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Despite Kermit being the star, she’s long hogged the spotlight from her froggy beau.