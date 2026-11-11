Jennifer Lawrence Takes Fall Outerwear Advice From Harry Styles

While the opera coat has been this season’s jacket du jour, Jennifer Lawrence is returning to the low-key French classic.

, fur-lined jackets, brocade dusters, and velvet robes are abounding, and getting dressed for the cold has become an exercise in excess. Jennifer Lawrence has certainly been embracing the drama, but her latest outing suggests she’s ready to fall back on some old favorites.

Spotted heading to a meeting in New York, Lawrence traded her recent finery for a French-workwear-inspired jacket in faded cornflower blue, courtesy of Japanese label Auralee. With its generous patch pockets and utilitarian vibe, the jacket was a return to one of the most enduring outerwear classics. She paired it with wide-leg black Adidas track pants, a pink checked scarf, oversized black sunglasses, and dark sneakers. It was a typically high-low Jennifer Lawrence combo.

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, the blue cotton work jacket originally worn by French laborers. His own collection includes versions from The Row and S.S. Daley, which he has worn on repeat with everything from denim to athletic shorts. He’s even shared the love with Zoë Kravitz, who has been spotted borrowing one of his beloved blue jackets, making it something of a relationship wardrobe staple.

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Lawrence has a vast and impressive collection of statement jackets , but the switch-up is particularly striking given her recent outings. She was recently spotted out and about in a, worn with fuzzy slippers. She’s hardly alone in her appetite for excess, with just about everyone obsessing over thoseopera coats.

But J-Law is also a mother of two with a burgeoning haircare business, and sometimes, a good, roomy coat with pockets big enough to actually use is the right move. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion