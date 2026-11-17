The girl on fire returns in full red carpet glamour.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsHunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere look for the press tour's finale, but Katniss Everdeen's signature side braid and mockingjay wings stayed in storage.

For the New York screening on November 16, Lawrence let the new star, McKenna Grace, do all the method dressing. Instead, she volunteered as tribute in, Lawrence stole the show in an outfit worthy of an evening at the Metropolitan Opera's Lincoln Center. Giving theThe black silk robe featured ivory, pale pink, and green floral embroidery that dramatically cascaded from the waistline to the sweeping train.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Rejects Method Dressing for Dior at Hunger Games Premiere

This wasn't the only standout feature: The extended collar of the waist-tied wrap was also covered in contrasting, snowy white fur. The red carpet-ready coat opened beneath the belt, revealing Lawrence's peep-toe Gianvito Rossi mules. From there, Lawrence's less-is-more accessories—including diamond-and-onyx drop earrings by Fred Leighton and rings from her everyday jewelry stack—let the Dior robe do all the talking. Zoë KravitzThat's not to say Lawrence reserves her robe-looking coats for the red carpet—or the confines of her home.

As recently as last month, Lawrence sported a sold-out, chartreuse house coat, courtesy of Colleen Allen, during daytime in New York. Sure, it didn't feature any shearling, but it made waves for its can't-miss color. She wore it with aContact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAlexa Chung's London girl-beloved Aligne George Coat ), they've remained relatively rare on the red carpet.

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On the off chance that an A-lister debuts a fur-trimmed find at an official Hollywood fête, the hem typically hovers above their hips. With festive holiday fêtes right around the corner, there's no better time to put comfort first in a casually chic robe. Consider saving the styles with floor-touching trains for black-tie soirées, though.

Cropped renditions, on the other hand, would make you the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.