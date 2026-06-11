Jennifer Lawrence's Repeat Summer Sandals Are Just $28 And Surging In Popularity

Actress Jennifer Lawrence proves affordable fashion can be effortlessly chic, repeatedly wearing Adidas Adissage slides priced at just $28. Her styling choices and fan reviews highlight how comfort and versatility make these sandals a summer must-have.

A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence is known for her accessible style, often choosing pieces that blend comfort with high fashion. This summer, she has been repeatedly spotted wearing a specific pair of affordable sandals, underscoring their status as a wardrobe staple.

The sandals in question are the Adidas Adissage slides, which feature the brand's iconic three-stripe design and an ultra-cushioned footbed. Lawrence has paired the versatile slides with a variety of outfits, including a vintage yellow Mickey Mouse T-shirt, red striped track pants, and a brown Hermès Lindy bag, demonstrating their ability to complement both casual and elevated ensembles. The反复 appearance confirms that these comfortable slides have earned a permanent spot in her summer rotation, despite her access to luxury footwear.

Shoppers have echoed this sentiment, praising the Adissage slides for their comfort and style. Reviews highlight the cloud foam material, with wearers noting they are "incredibly comfortable" and "the best slide I've ever worn," appreciating that they "didn't hurt to walk.

" Available in sizes 5 through 14 and in multiple colors and prints such as cream, green, and leopard, Lawrence favors the classic black-and-white version for its versatility, pairing it equally well with leggings, denim shorts, or breezy summer dresses. Currently on sale for just $28, the Adidas Adissage slides prove that great style doesn't require a luxury price tag.

This follows another recent summer style moment for Lawrence, where she made a case for comfortable denim 'sweatpant jeans' paired with a pink off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, pointed-toe stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and a floral handbag, striking a perfect balance between casual and polished. Her consistent choice of practical yet fashionable pieces reinforces the idea that truly effective style is rooted in wearability and personal comfort





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