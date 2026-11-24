These won't stick around until Black Friday.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsscore. The second I saw the low-profile pair's new price tag , I assumed this extraordinary discount was a one-time thing.

Imagine my surprise when the same It shoes received theNo surprise there. In fact, I would be more shocked if the triple-striped sneakers stayed in stock past Thanksgiving dinner. Right now, the Lawrence-beloved Taekwondo sneakers are $22.47, making them the most unbelievableShould Lawrence's faithful fans snatch every size in her exact color combination before Black Friday, other similar shades are on sale, too.

Also read Anne Hathaway wears Rothy’s clogs on repeat — and her exact pair is under $130 for Black Friday

See: the same ballet slipper-style sneakers inAnything with Lawrence's stamp of approval runs the risk of selling out, but pricing the Adidas Taekwondos below $25 promises they'll disappear before Thanksgiving turkeys reach the required temperature. So, as a last resort, ASOS offers the same Taekwondo silhouette—with elasticated tongues in place of laces—for $70, down from $100. The Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondos are one of the can't-miss sales of Shopping Season; they're also one of the rarest.

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Over a year after the actor separately styled the grab-and-go sneakers with aThe ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors So, whether you're shopping for loved ones like me or upgrading your signature shoe rack, treat yourself to the under-$25 Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers. And if I haven't said it before: hurry!where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head .

Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.