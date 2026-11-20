Jennifer Lawrence discusses her use of baby Botox and future plastic surgery plans in recent interviews with The New Yorker and Vogue.

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that her breast implants are new additions to her body, a revelation made during a candid conversation with Andy Cohen. The 36-year-old actress responded directly to Cohen's compliment about her appearance by stating she has implants and noting that they are new. She emphasized this point by pointing to her bust, ensuring the interviewer understood the timing of the procedure.

Cohen immediately followed up by asking about the specific size of the implants, inquiring if they were a B cup. Lawrence corrected him, stating that they are a full C cup. She clarified that the size remains the same as her previous implants, indicating that the procedure was likely a replacement or refresh rather than a significant size increase. This detail underscores her preference for consistency in her physical appearance.

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The Oscar-winning star also discussed her approach to facial rejuvenation, revealing that she undergoes a subtle form of injectable treatment. Lawrence described this regimen as baby Botox, a method that allows for facial mobility without the rigid look often associated with extensive anti-aging procedures. She explained that maintaining movement in her face is a critical part of her aesthetic philosophy.

She further elaborated that while she accepts some degree of skin sagging over time, the priority is to maintain a healthy and dewy complexion. Lawrence stated that if her skin becomes slightly saggier, she would rather it look pretty and natural than stiff or overworked. This conservative approach guides all of her current beauty choices and treatment decisions.

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Regarding future cosmetic enhancements, Lawrence admitted to feeling genuinely nervous about undergoing fat transfer procedures. She noted that she supports others who choose this path because she enjoys observing the results, but she has not yet decided to proceed. She expressed a specific desire for cheek contouring through fat removal, which would create a more sculpted facial structure. However, she acknowledged that such a change would be too obvious for her comfort level, stating that everyone would notice the difference.

These disclosures were part of a broader interview published in Vogue on Thursday, September 3. The article coincided with her promotional schedule for the film Die My Love and offered fans a rare glimpse into her personal beauty standards. Lawrence's openness challenges the typical celebrity norm of secrecy regarding cosmetic surgery.

She also shared her perspective on balancing motherhood with maintaining a polished public image. Lawrence expressed a desire to look composed and put-together, particularly during daily activities like dropping her children off. She wants to appear as a woman who has her life together, even on mornings when she has just woken up and feels less organized. This drive for a realistic yet attractive appearance motivates her current beauty regimen. The actress continues to navigate the pressures of fame with a refreshing degree of honesty and transparency.