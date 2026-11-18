Jennifer Lawrence attends the Beauty Inc. Awards in New York, discussing her cosmetic procedures and future surgery plans after the birth of her second son.

Jennifer Lawrence presented a striking appearance at the Beauty Inc. Awards held at Lavan Midtown in New York on Tuesday. The Hunger Games star confirmed her intention to undergo further plastic surgery procedures shortly after the event. This announcement follows her recent revelation that she has already had cosmetic work to feel more like a sexy mom after her second child.

Awards Ceremony Highlights and Celebrity Guests

The red carpet at the Manhattan venue featured a lineup of high-profile beauty industry figures and A-list entertainers. Lawrence arrived wearing a dramatic black blazer dress with a white feathered miniskirt, paired with a wet hair look and silver drop earrings. She was joined by Hailey Bieber, who celebrated her brand Rhode being named Makeup Brand of the Year. Bieber accepted the award in a black glittering Calvin Klein dress alongside representatives Nick Vlahos, Lauren Ratner, and Michael D. Ratner.

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Other notable attendees included Gwendoline Christie, who wore a red long-sleeved dress and white stilettos. The Game Of Thrones star styled her blonde hair in curls with bold makeup featuring blue eye shadow and red lipstick. She was seen posing with industry icons Helena Christensen and Pat McGrath. Influencer Mikayla Nogueira also took to the stage in a glittering green outfit to accept an award during the ceremony.

Post-Partum Cosmetic Procedures and Personal Statements

Jennifer Lawrence, 36, opened up about her decision to have breast surgery after the birth of her second son last year. She shares her four-year-old son Cy and her younger child with her husband Cooke Maroney, who is 42 years old. Lawrence told The Cut that her body did not bounce back from her second pregnancy in the same way it did after her first child.

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She explained that she wanted to maintain her confidence as a mother, stating she wants to look put together even on days when she is tired. Lawrence mentioned that she had Botox and planned for a facelift in the future. The actress also revealed that she underwent surgery before filming scenes for Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie What Happens At Night, which has now finished production.

Expert Analysis of Natural Aesthetic Trends

Dr. Hassan Galadari, an aesthetic doctor and dermatologist, commented on Lawrence's evolving appearance in recent years. He noted that she maintains her natural beauty while her features appear more refined and defined over time. Comparing older images with current ones, he observed that her face looks slightly slimmer with more definition around the jawline and cheekbones.

Dr. Galadari suggested that subtle treatments like Botox to soften expression lines and skin-tightening technologies such as Morpheus8 could account for these changes. He emphasized that her look remains natural, which is a key goal in modern aesthetic medicine. The doctor stated that it is impossible to know exactly which procedures she has had just by looking at photographs, but her refreshed eyes and open appearance are notable.