Jennifer Lawrence discusses her cosmetic procedures including baby Botox and breast implants in a new Vogue interview. She also addresses future plans for facelifts and fat transfers.

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her cosmetic procedures and future beauty goals in a candid new interview with Vogue published on Thursday, September 3. The actress detailed her current maintenance routines, confirmed she has had breast implants, and revealed that a facelift is on her horizon. She also addressed widespread speculation about a nose job, clarifying that her facial changes are due to natural aging rather than surgical alteration.

Current Cosmetic Procedures and Maintenance

Jennifer Lawrence explained that she receives baby Botox to maintain facial movement while minimizing the risk of a frozen expression. The actress, who is currently 36 years old, emphasized that she avoids excessive injections to ensure her skin remains expressive. She noted that she wants to age naturally while keeping her skin looking dewy and healthy despite some sagging.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Silence on ‘Unrecognizable Face’ Rumors

Lawrence also confirmed that she has breast implants, a fact that had been the subject of public curiosity for years. When asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about the size of her implants, she stated they are a full C cup. She clarified that this size matches her pre-pregnancy cup size, indicating she did not change her size but rather restored it. The actress and her husband remain private about their personal lives, but this disclosure provides clarity on her physical appearance.

Future Surgical Plans and Hesitations

While Lawrence is comfortable with her current choices, she has identified specific procedures she desires but has not yet undergone. She expressed a strong interest in buccal fat removal, a trendy procedure that slims the lower cheeks. However, she admitted she is hesitant to have the surgery because she fears the results would be too obvious to the public. She wants to look put together even when she is tired, but not so altered that people suspect obvious surgery.

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Additionally, the actress discussed her curiosity about fat transfer procedures, which are used to restore volume and soften wrinkles. She stated that she is really nervous about trying this procedure herself. Lawrence supports other people getting fat transfers because she wants to continue watching the outcomes before making a decision for her own face. This cautious approach highlights her desire to stay informed about the long-term effects of such treatments.

Addressing Rumors and Makeup Artistry

Jennifer Lawrence firmly denied rumors that she had undergone a nose job or eye surgery. She pointed out that she started paying attention to her appearance at 19, and she can see the natural changes from her youth to age 30. She explained that she lost baby weight in her face and that her cheeks got smaller as she aged. Many people assumed her nose had changed, but she insisted it remained the exact same shape throughout the years.

The actress also gave credit to her makeup artist, who she jokingly refers to as a plastic surgeon. She noted that his work, particularly with overlining lips and enhancing eyes, creates the illusion of surgery. Lawrence mentioned that everyone believes she had eye surgery, but she attributes this to the skilled application of makeup rather than invasive procedures. This distinction underscores the power of professional makeup in shaping public perception.

Public Reaction and Industry Context

The interview comes at a time when public figures are increasingly transparent about their aesthetic choices. Jennifer Lawrence's honesty challenges the stigma often associated with cosmetic procedures in Hollywood. By sharing her routine, she provides a realistic look at the maintenance required for celebrities. Her decision to remain selective about future surgeries reflects a balance between personal desire and professional responsibility.

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As she continues her career, Jennifer Lawrence plans to proceed with caution regarding any additional treatments. A facelift remains in her future plans, though she has not set a specific timeline for when it will happen. This measured approach allows her to maintain her natural beauty while exploring options that align with her comfort level. Her transparency sets a precedent for other actresses who may wish to discuss their own experiences with aging and cosmetic care.