Jennifer Lawrence shocked audiences by confirming she has breast implants and specifying her size is a full C-cup during her November 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her recent cosmetic surgery during a November 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Oscar-winning actress disclosed that she has recently undergone breast augmentation, a revelation that shifted the promotional conversation for her new film into unexpected personal territory.

Lawrence sat beside her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson to promote the new prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. When Cohen asked about a viral story involving Real Housewives cast member Hailey Glassman, the question unexpectedly led Lawrence to admit she has implants herself.

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Cohen pressed for specifics regarding the procedure. Lawrence confirmed the work was recent and credited Dr. Steven Teitelbaum of Santa Monica, California, for the operation. She corrected Cohen when he guessed the implant size was a B-cup, stating it was a full C-cup.

The actress noted that the new dimensions matched her natural size prior to the surgery. She joked to Cohen that she has broken two noses in her lifetime, sharing a playful moment with Hutcherson who laughed beside her during the exchange.

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This disclosure aligns with Lawrence's broader transparency about her body. In an October 2025 New Yorker profile, she discussed how motherhood altered her physique after welcoming two children with husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence explained that everything bounced back after her first child but nothing did after the second. She discussed these physical changes while reflecting on a nude scene in her 2023 comedy film No Hard Feelings.

Her honesty regarding medical choices continues to resonate with the public. Lawrence balances high-profile Hollywood roles with open conversations about personal health and body image decisions in the public eye.

Lawrence remains active in the film industry with a diverse slate of upcoming projects. Her 2025 film Die My Love focuses on the complexities of postpartum depression, adding depth to her professional portfolio.

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She is also set to star in Martin Scorsese's adaptation of the gothic horror novel What Happens at Night. Lawrence will appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this highly anticipated project.

The promotion of Sunrise on the Reaping occurs amidst high commercial expectations. Industry projections suggest the new installment could generate between one hundred sixty and one hundred ninety million dollars worldwide.

This financial outlook underscores the enduring popularity of the franchise. Lawrence and Hutcherson's return to their iconic roles helps sustain momentum for the series.

Their participation in the promotional tour ensures the film maintains strong visibility. The blend of serious acting and lighthearted interview moments defines Lawrence's current public engagement.