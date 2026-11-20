Jennifer Lawrence ranked her on-screen kiss partners during a Watch What Happens Live appearance, placing Josh Hutcherson at number one. See the full list and comments.

Jennifer Lawrence delivered a candid ranking of her on-screen romantic partners during a recent appearance on Watch With Andy Cohen. The Oscar-winning actress sat beside fellow star Josh Hutcherson to discuss their upcoming roles in the Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. During the segment, host Andy Cohen asked her to rank five specific actors based on the quality of their on-screen kisses.

Ranking On-Screen Kiss Partners

The actress responded with immediate confidence to the prompt, asking Cohen to list the names of the actors involved. The list included Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, and Timothée Chalamet. Lawrence initially expressed that she found all of the kisses to be amazing, showing hesitation only when trying to recall the correct order of the names provided by the host.

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After clarifying that the task was to rank them from best to worst, Lawrence placed Josh Hutcherson at the top of the list. She then sequentially ranked Liam Hemsworth, followed by Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, and finally Chris Pratt. The actress did not offer detailed critiques for each ranking, simply stating her preference in a straightforward manner during the casual talk show format.

Hunger Games Prequel Promotion

The conversation occurred while Lawrence and Hutcherson were promoting their cameos in the upcoming film, Sunrise on the Reaping. The movie serves as a prequel to the original franchise, focusing on the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This specific event took place 24 years before the events of the 2008 film that launched the series to global fame.

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Lawrence shared emotional reflections on returning to the role of Katniss Everdeen. She noted the experience was unbelievable and highlighted the familiarity of working with the same crew. She specifically praised the assistant director, whom she has worked with many times, and mentioned the strong emotional connection she felt while working alongside Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Release Date and Franchise Details

Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for release in US theaters on November 20. The film revisits the lore of Panem and expands on the history of the Hunger Games through the eyes of a younger character. Lawrence's appearance on the talk show coincided with broader industry interest in the franchise's financial potential and its expansion into new media platforms.

The actress's willingness to discuss personal topics, including a previous revelation about breast implants, continues to generate headlines. Her promotion of the Hunger Games prequel underscores the enduring popularity of the series and the renewed attention on the cast members who have returned to the role. Fans can now access the broader franchise library on new streaming platforms without navigating multiple services.