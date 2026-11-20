Jennifer Lawrence discussed her new breast implants and which co-stars were the best kissers on Andy Cohen's talk show.

Jennifer Lawrence Ranks Her Onscreen Kisses, Details ‘New’ Implants and Says Her ‘Hunger Games’ Bow and Arrow Was ‘Stolen’ in Andy Cohen Interview Executives From the Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal Television, Blumhouse Atomic, Waymo and Chipotle to Join Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES Bear Grylls, Dhar Mann, Erin Foster, Lonnie Ali, Cameron Alexander and Sonja Warfield to Be Honored at Variety’s Third Annual Faith & Spirituality in Entertainment Honorswasn’t afraid to spill tea during her appearance on the Nov. 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With: Sunrise on the Reaping” co-star Josh Hutcherson and, in her trademark honesty, fielded plenty of questions, ranging from her on-screen roles to her opinion of the “Real Housewives” franchises.

Disney Inks Deal With Creator Zach King for 'Illusion Shorts' Inspired by Mouse House's Movies and Experiences At one point, Cohen asked Lawrence to rank her on-screen kisses from best to worst, including Hutcherson , Liam Hemsworth , Chris Pratt , Timothée Chalamet and Bradley Cooper . Elsewhere in the episode, she was candid about her breast implants.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Has Her Swan Moment With a New It-Bag

During a segment where she was discussing hot topics in the “Real Housewives” universe, Lawrence was asked about a storyline in which “Real Housewives of New York” star Hailey Glassman said her nose was broken by a woman’s breast.

“Yes, and I have implants,” Lawrence said. She then went on to say that “they’re new” and shouted out Dr. Steven Teitelbaum in Santa Monica for his work. Cohen then asked about the size, and she said, “It’s a full C, I think. It’s the same size that they were.

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” Elsewhere, when Cohen asked if she ever snagged a bow and arrow from the “Hunger Games” set as a souvenir, she said that she did but couldn’t locate it.

“I think I lost it, or I guess it was stolen,” she said. “Where am I going to lose it? I’m just actually learning this in real time that they did.

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