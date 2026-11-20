“They’re beautiful!” the Bravo host gushed.

Thursday’s episode of “ Watch What Happens Live” Lawrence was giving her “hot takes” on Bravo stars when Cohen asked her if it was a “mystery to her how a boob could break Hailey Glassman’s nose.

” “Yes, and I have implants. They’re new,” she answered, while pulling down her shawl and placing her hands beneath her breasts on her black dress to better flaunt them for the cameras. Jennifer Lawrence showed off her “new” breast implants on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live” . Lawrence pulled down her shawl and accentuated her breasts for the cameras by placing her hands right beneath her chest.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Has Her Swan Moment With a New It-Bag

Lawrence shifted from side to side to showcase her breasts to the cheering live audience and viewers at home as Hutcherson looked on with a smile.

“They’re beautiful! ” Cohen gushed, which prompted the “No Hard Feelings” actress to credit “Dr. Teitelbaum in Santa Monica. ” The Bravo host then asked Lawrence if they were a size B, to which she replied, “No, it’s a full C. I think! It’s the same size that they were.

Advertisement

”When Cohen asked if they were a size B, Lawrence replied, “No, it’s a full C. I think! It’s the same size that they were. ”Getting back to the initial question that initiated the humorous late-night talk show moment, the “Die My Love” actress joked, “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses. ” The question that spurred the conversation centered around Glassman, one of the new additions to “Real Housewives of New York City” for Season 16.

During one of her introductory scenes on the reality show, Glassman revealed that she broke her nose while getting intimate with a woman with “big double-D tit” and had to get cosmetic surgery to fix it. Lawrence recently revealed she’d undergone a boob job.during an interview with the Cut, with the outlet also noting she plans to one day get a face-lift while discussing her past and future cosmetic work.

“I want to be a sexy mom,” the mother of two told the publication. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s–t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s–t together. ”“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one.

Second one, nothing bounced back,” she said of how her body changed after welcoming her two children with husband Cooke Maroney.

“At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s–t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s–t together,” Lawrence told the publication. Lawrence revealed her plans to get her breasts done last year, telling the New Yorker that “nothing bounced back” after the birth of her second child.and dished on the one procedure she wants to get but is unlikely to try, telling the magazine she “would love to have a buccal fat removal.

Advertisement

”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Lawrence pulled down her shawl and accentuated her breasts for the cameras by placing her hands right beneath her chest.

When Cohen asked if they were a size B, Lawrence replied,"No, it's a full C. I think! It's the same size that they were.

"Lawrence recently revealed she'd undergone a boob job. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--t together,” Lawrence told the publication. Lawrence revealed her plans to get her breasts done last year, telling the New Yorker that"nothing bounced back" after the birth of her second child.