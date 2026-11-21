Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Watch What Happens Live and ranked her on-screen kisses from best to worst, placing Josh Hutcherson first and Chris Pratt last. She also discussed her regret over starring in Passengers with Pratt.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday and ranked her on-screen kisses with five famous co-stars from best to worst. She placed Josh Hutcherson at number one and Chris Pratt at the bottom.

Lawrence was joined on the show by her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson. Host Andy Cohen challenged her to rank Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt and Timothée Chalamet during a game of Plead the Fifth. She playfully said all her on-screen kisses were all so amazing before giving her order. Lawrence said best is Josh, then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, and Pratt last.

Also read Celebrities Reveal Worst Onscreen Kisses: Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson Open Up

Jennifer Lawrence Ranks Co Stars

Hutcherson reacted with a smile of relief and raised an excited fist in the air. Lawrence, 36, was promoting her latest film The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. She also opened up about filming an intimate scene with Pratt for the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers. In a 2015 Hollywood Reporter Actress Roundup, she admitted: I had my first real sex scene a couple weeks ago, and it was really bizarre.

It was really weird. I got really, really drunk. But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, What have I done? I don't know.

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And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. She added that it had been the most vulnerable I've ever been. Passengers follows two passengers on a spaceship who wake up from hibernation 90 years before they reach their destination.

Lawrence Discusses Passengers Film

The film grossed $303 million against an estimated $100-150 million budget and received mixed reviews. Lawrence later expressed regret about starring in the film after it received negative feedback from critics. She told the New York Times in 2022: Adele told me not to do it! She was like, I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.

I should have listened to her. The film was also dogged by rumors that Lawrence and Pratt had an alleged affair on set while Pratt was still married to actress Anna Faris. The pair denied the claims. Faris, 49, wrote about the rumors in her 2017 memoir Unqualified.

She said: Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them. There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to the set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this. Faris noted that the false rumors made her feel insecure.

She said: Jennifer and I are really friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong. She's awesome, but of course it's hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it's patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool. Pratt ultimately split from Faris, with whom he shares a son, in 2017 and finalized their divorce the next year.

Pratt And Russell Brand News

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