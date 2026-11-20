“It's a full C.”

, they may have forgotten about the plastic surgery that she's already gone on the record about. Over the last year, the actor has not been at all secretive about getting her breasts “done.

” Last fall, she told the New Yorker that said she wanted a's words, not ours) the following month. Now we know exactly what that “job” involved—and who did it.that she had followed through on her statement and gotten implants. The reveal happened when the two were playing a Bravo-related game on the nighttime series, as guest stars typically do. When Cohen asked, “Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?

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” Lawrence wasted zero time answering: “Yes, and I have implants! ”plastic surgery reporting. ) Not one to ignore a juicy tidbit, Cohen inquired as to what size implant Lawrence decided on.

“Are those Bs? ” The star quickly corrected him.

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“No, it's a full C… It’s the same size that they were,” she shared. on her implants , but we do know that Dr. Teitlebaum has been an early adopter of, Preservé, which got its start in Brazil, uses small silicone-gel implants to prioritize a more understated look than traditional breast augmentation and is ideal for people who are looking for a more subtle size upgrade that preserves some of their natural breast tissue.

“Preservé is not going to replace every technique or work for every patient,” Dr. Teitelbaum told Edgar. “To me, it will be an improved way of doing a subset of augmentations.

” Another surgeon who is doing Preservé,, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Westlake Village, California, told Edgar that he describes the more demure effect of this technique as “the Academy Award breast, where you can drape a little top and you don’t need a bra and there’s a hint of something showing. ” Of course, we don't know for sure what type of implants Lawrence got, so this is all speculation until she or her surgeon, with her permission, share more details.

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