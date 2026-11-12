Jennifer Lawrence Elevates the Humble Track Pant Twice in One Week

Although she is, in fact, heading to a workout, let Jennifer Lawrence’s latest look remind you that track pants aren’t just for the gym.

This morning, the actor schlepped to a workout dressed in a pair of black Adidas track pants and some well-soled running shoes. But Lawrence, ever the eclectic dresser, is capable of turning any outing into a fashion statement.

Today, that meant elevating her track pants with a cherry red cardigan over a white T-shirt, rectangular sunglasses, and—the pièce de résistance—a leopard faux fur coat from Jacquemus. This is the second time this week that the actor has demonstrated just how to dress up the workout staple;, Lawrence styled her sporty trousers with a blue Auralee chore coat, a bohemian patterned scarf from Yaser Shaw, and oversized wraparounds.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Takes Fall Outerwear Advice From Harry Styles

So, although she is, in fact, heading to a workout, let Jennifer Lawrence’s latest look remind you that track pants aren’t just for the gym. With a piece of statement outerwear, a vibrant jolt of color, and some high-octane accessories, these sporty pants are well suited for a day out.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashionwhere she covers celebrity style, trends, and occasionally culture. Her work has also appeared in