Jennifer Lawrence showcased a silver-blue beauty look at the film's New York premiere inspired by Katniss Everdeen's transformation into the blue Mockingjay dress, featuring shimmering eyeshadow and gradient rhinestones along her lower lash line.

has clearly been enjoying every moment, most recently at the film’s New York premiere, where she showed up wearing a beauty look that's literally dazzling—not to mention instantly recognizable to fans of the franchise.says the inspiration came from a particularly memorable moment in the second movie.

“The look paid homage to Katniss Everdeen’s iconic wedding dress transformation into the blue Mockingjay dress in. “Inspired by the dark, ethereal beauty of that moment, we created a dramatic, smoky eye adorned with delicate rhinestones for a touch of sparkle to complement her dress.

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”The result is a silver-blue look that echoes her outrageously gorgeous gown: shimmering, icy pigment covers the lids and grows brighter at the inner corners, while deep slate shadow frames the outer corners and sweeps up into an elongated wing. The focus, however, is crystal-clear: the gradient rhinestones along her lower lash line, not unlike how Jennifer Lawrence wore sparkle at the hands of theIt's theatrical without tipping into costume makeup, thanks in part to the rest of Grace’s makeup.

Tayeh gave her cheeks a cool-toned flush with-inspired glam over these last few weeks that tells us everything we need to know about her being worthy of carrying on the franchise’s legacy. Winter 2026 Nail Art Trends Are Textural MasterpiecesMaking Alexander Skarsgård Into a Wicker Husband Was Hard. Keeping Him Hot Was Harder The team behind the actor's 60-plus prosthetics shed light on how they created one sexy rattan man, from his flax lashes to his basketweave bulge. R.I.

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