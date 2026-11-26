Jennifer Lawrence jokes about plastic surgery speculation while confirming her C-cup implants and crediting her makeup artist for her eyelid appearance in recent interviews.

Oscar-winning actress has addressed circulating rumors regarding facial plastic surgery, specifically denying allegations of having undergone an upper eyelid lift. The 36-year-old actress utilized her signature wit to dismiss online speculation about her cosmetic procedures, shifting focus to her previously revealed breast augmentation details.

Clarifying Eyelid Surgery Speculation

The controversy centered on claims that had recently undergone a blepharoplasty , a surgical procedure often referred to as a bleph. This operation typically involves the removal of excess skin, muscle, or small fat pockets from the upper or lower eyelids. According to medical standards described by the Mayo Clinic , the procedure aims to restore a more alert and rested appearance or to improve vision.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Sets the Record Straight on Those Blepharoplasty Rumors

responded to these assertions by reposting an Instagram Story from her make-up artist, Shayna Goldberg . The post highlighted products from the actress's own brand, Mes Beauty , which were featured in a recent promotional photoshoot. Shayna Goldberg expressed excitement about the printed materials in her caption, tagging both the brand and Jennifer Lawrence .

Adding her own commentary to the repost, dismissed the idea of surgical intervention for her eye area. She wrote, 'Iykyk she's the one who did my bleph,' referring to her make-up artist. This humorous remark suggested that her refreshed look was the result of cosmetic application rather than surgical alteration, directly countering the rumors of a recent eyelid lift.

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Confirming Implant Size and Surgeon

While addressing the rumors about her eyes, remained candid about her breast augmentation, which she had discussed in a prior appearance on Watch What Happens Live . During the interview with host Andy Cohen , she corrected his assumption about her size, stating she is a full C cup. She credited her surgeon, Dr Steven Teitelbaum , for the results.

Dr Steven Teitelbaum is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Santa Monica . His practice focuses exclusively on aesthetic plastic surgery. His notable clientele includes Kyle Richards from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , who underwent a breast reduction with him in 2022 , as well as Sophia Umansky , who had a breast lift.

The conversation on the talk show took a playful turn during a segment where Jennifer Lawrence and her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson were participating. Andy Cohen asked about a previous comment regarding her implants breaking a nose, prompting to confirm she had new implants. She turned to show her profile, joking that she had broken two noses.

Personal Motivations and Future Plans

has been open about her decision to undergo plastic surgery following the birth of her son with husband Cooke Maroney . She explained that her body did not 'bounce back' as she had expected after welcoming their baby boy in April last year . The couple also has a four-year-old son named Cy .

The actress stated that her motivation was to feel confident as a mother. She expressed a desire to look put-together even after a lack of sleep. This mindset led to her breast augmentation, which she completed before filming a nude scene for Martin Scorsese 's upcoming project, What Happens At Night . The production for the film has now wrapped up.

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Beyond her breast surgery, has revealed she has also undergone Botox treatments. Furthermore, she disclosed her intention to have a facelift in the future. These cosmetic choices are part of her broader approach to maintaining her appearance and confidence as she balances her career with family life.

Professional Context and Upcoming Roles

The timing of these revelations coincides with the end of production on What Happens At Night . admitted that the prospect of filming nude scenes accelerated her decision to proceed with the surgery. However, she clarified that she would have chosen the procedure regardless of the filming requirements for the movie.

This transparency marks a shift in how engages with public discourse about her physical appearance. By combining humor with direct facts, she controls the narrative surrounding her cosmetic choices. Her engagement with Mes Beauty products and collaboration with Shayna Goldberg further highlights her active role in her personal brand management.

The discussion around Jennifer Lawrence 's appearance continues to draw significant attention. Her clarification regarding the blepharoplasty rumors serves to distinguish between surgical and non-surgical enhancements. Meanwhile, her openness about Dr Steven Teitelbaum 's work provides specific details about her aesthetic journey.