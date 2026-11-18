Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence attended WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards in New York City, showcasing a striking look that combined a black tuxedo jacket with a white feathered mini-skirt. The outfit, designed to evoke a swan-like silhouette, was complemented by a Dior Cygnet Minaudière bag and minimal makeup, reflecting her signature blend of elegance and playfulness.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Jennifer Lawrence attends WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards at LAVAN Midtown on November 17, 2026 in New York City.

Attending WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards on Tuesday, Jennifer Lawerence showed up in a sleek, showstopping ensemble that added a little whimsy to the evening. The Oscar-winning actress sported a tuxedo jacket and white feathered mini-skirt from the, it’s no surprise Lawrence opted for the brand for the evening. In a somewhat storybook-inspired look, the actress wore a black form-fitted tuxedo jacket with flared exaggerated shawl lapels and architectural hip panels.

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The combination of these stylistic choices created a pronounced hourglass silhouette. When paired with the white feathered mini-skirt, the entire look had an almost swan-like impact. This was fitting given Lawrence clutched a Dior Cygnet Minaudière throughout the evening, a swan-shaped novelty evening bag.

'Hunger Games' Stars Past and Present Collide as Method Dressing Goes to Extremes at the 'Sunrise on the Reaping' NYC PremiereLawrence wore her hair slicked back in a wet look for the night with minimal makeup in nude tones and accessorized with intricate pearl-drop earrings. On her feet, she wore black satin peep-toe pumps.along with biotech entrepreneur Jasmina Aganovic. In October, the two founded the hair care line Mes.

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° Lawrence and Aganovic’s main brand differentiator is their dedication to science-backed hair treatments that aim to repair hair and provide long-term, evidence-based nourishment to sustain hairstyles for multiple days. Aganovic is specially suited to engineer such products, having studied Chemical & Biomedical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Lawrence, thanks to her celebrated career in the arts, helps bring a creative edge to the company.

The brand currently has three products: Multitask Repair Mask, Off-Duty Restyling Serum, and Good Roots Volume Mist. WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards brought the beauty industry’s biggest names to Lavan Midtown in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The annual editors’ choice awards recognize the brands, products, founders and executives making an impact on the business, from established industry leaders to emerging innovators.

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