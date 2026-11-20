Jennifer Lagner secures Atlantic Beach Commission Seat 4 after a rare 3,162-3,162 vote deadlock was broken by a two-out-of-three coin flip against Lisa Herrold on November 13, 2026.

Jennifer Lagner has officially won the race for Atlantic Beach Commission Seat 4 following a historic coin-flip tiebreaker that resolved a deadlocked election result. The decisive vote-counting event took place on November 13, 2026, outside the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office in Jacksonville, Florida, concluding a tense electoral contest that required manual and machine recounts to determine the outcome.

The race between Jennifer Lagner and her opponent, Lisa Herrold, remained neck-and-neck after Election Day, prompting an immediate order for a recount to ensure the accuracy of the final tallies. Following the completion of both the machine count and the subsequent manual count of all ballots, officials confirmed that both candidates had secured exactly 3,162 votes each, resulting in a statistical tie that necessitated an alternative method to declare the winner under Florida election laws.

Also read Florida Atlantic Coast faces dangerous flooding as intense rain prompts emergency declarations and rescues

Legal Mechanism For Breaking Election Ties

Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland oversaw the unconventional tiebreaking procedure, which utilized a best two-out-of-three coin toss format to determine the seat winner. The official rules for this specific event mandated that the coin, held by Holland, had to land squarely in the center of a designated square mat to be ruled an official toss. This precise requirement was in place to prevent disputes regarding whether the coin had settled correctly on the designated surface during the high-stakes decision-making process.

The procedure included a contingency clause where, if no winner was declared after two tosses, a county judge would have been required to randomly select one of the candidates to call the third and final toss. However, this escalation was rendered unnecessary as Jennifer Lagner won both initial tosses decisively, sweeping the series 2-0 to claim the victory without the involvement of judicial intervention or a final tiebreaking coin flip.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Reactions To Unprecedented Outcome

Jennifer Lagner expressed her gratitude for the unexpected resolution in a Facebook post published on November 13, 2026, stating she was honored to serve as the next City Commissioner for Seat 4. Lagner acknowledged the unusual nature of the victory, noting that the coin toss was an unexpected and unforgettable way to bring the election to a close, while specifically thanking Jerry Holland and his entire team for their diligent work throughout the complex election process.

Running mate Lisa Herrold offered a gracious concession after the loss, remarking that the event had not happened in approximately 14 years and had never occurred before in such a manner. Herrold reflected on her long-standing presence in the community alongside Lagner, saying, "We're going to look back at this and realize how unbelievable this was." Her comments highlighted the unique historical context of the event, emphasizing the rarity of such a deadlocked result in local Jacksonville-area politics.

Historical Context For Duval County Elections

Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland provided historical perspective on the event, noting that he has been a part of the community for years and that this marked the second tied election in Duval County's recent history. Holland remarked that the previous instance occurred approximately 14 years ago, emphasizing the extreme rarity of such outcomes by stating, "It hasn't happened in about 14 years, and never before." He also shared a sentiment that the outcome felt predetermined, saying, "It was meant to be," as he witnessed the coin toss resolve the deadlock.

The conclusion of this race marks a significant moment for the Atlantic Beach Commission, with Jennifer Lagner now poised to assume the responsibilities of Commissioner Seat 4. The event, which drew about a dozen spectators to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office, serves as a rare example of democratic procedures adapting to exact statistical ties, ensuring that the voice of the voters is ultimately honored even when ballot counts are perfectly equal.