Actress Jennifer Hudson makes a bold fashion statement in a shimmering champagne satin gown by Roberto Cavalli. The dress features a plunging neckline, multiple cutouts, and thigh-high slits, showcasing her confidence and style. While attending an event with her fiancé, Hudson candidly discusses their wedding plans, revealing the complexities of timing, planning, and budget considerations.

Alicia Brunker, a writer specializing in celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com, made a stylish appearance at an event, showcasing a daring ensemble that highlighted her confidence. Brunker joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, having previously contributed to esteemed publications like ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. For this particular occasion, she selected a shimmering champagne satin gown from Roberto Cavalli .

The dress featured a daring plunging neckline adorned with multiple cutouts, strategically placed on her chest and thigh-high slits that accentuated her legs. The floor-length gown hugged her figure impeccably, transitioning into a voluminous skirt with a flowing train. Brunker kept her accessories minimal, adding a touch of elegance with a diamond necklace accented by a pink center stone and a collection of sparkly rings. Her signature blonde hair cascaded straight down, tucked neatly behind her ears. Her makeup was flawless, featuring a glossy pink lip gloss and dramatic winged liner. The event also saw the presence of her fiancé, who opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white dress shirt and no tie. The couple, engaged for over three years, has been contemplating their wedding plans. In a recent interview, Hudson candidly shared their wedding deliberations, admitting that it's a combination of timing, planning, and financial considerations. She confessed, 'It's honestly been timing, planning. And every time I think about it, it's so much money and I'm like, 'how should we really do this?'' She further questioned, 'Do we really want a big party or do we want to just like, you know, elope?' Expressing their ongoing journey to find the perfect solution, she concluded, 'I think we're getting closer, we're going to figure it out.





