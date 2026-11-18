Veteran journalist Jennifer Hoff announces her departure from KARE 11 after 20 years in broadcast news. She will transition to education communications with Hopkins Public Schools starting November 19.

Veteran Minnesota broadcaster Jennifer Hoff has officially confirmed her departure from KARE 11, marking the end of a distinguished two-decade career in television news. The journalist made the announcement public via an Instagram post earlier this week, stating that her final day on the air at the Minneapolis station will be Thursday, November 19. This decisive move transitions her from broadcast journalism into a new professional chapter focused on education communications.

Hoff revealed she is joining Hopkins Public Schools in a communications capacity, a shift she described as a natural evolution of her professional identity. She explicitly noted that this pivot was fitting given her long-standing commitment to education reporting during her tenure at the local news outlet. The move signals a significant personnel change for one of the region's leading news organizations after her tenure there began in October 2020.

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In her farewell message, Hoff emphasized that the six years she spent working directly at KARE 11 were the proudest moments of her professional life. She wrote that she and her colleagues experienced some of the most unprecedented moments in Minnesota history together. Hoff added that through this period, she met what she described as the kindest and smartest people along the way, highlighting the strong interpersonal connections formed during her time in the studio.

The veteran reporter took time to express deep gratitude for her coworkers, praising their expertise and their readiness to help her teach viewers about complicated topics. She acknowledged the complexity of the stories required of broadcast journalists, who must break down difficult subjects for the public. Hoff thanked her peers for their collaborative spirit, which she said was essential to achieving journalistic excellence and maintaining trust with the audience.

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Hoff also reflected on the personal and professional growth that came with covering national stories across various states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Oregon. She stated that she will forever hold dear the respect earned through her work and the importance of being a good journalist. She noted that her career helped her grow up and show up in communities all across the country in ways she never otherwise would have, expressing immense gratitude for those experiences.

She turned her attention to the viewers, describing them as a steadfast support system that has remained constant throughout her career. Hoff thanked the public for their continued trust, mentioning that many viewers still reach out after connecting with her content from the very beginning of her journey. She expressed humility over the compliments, check-ins, and advice she has received from the community over the years, which helped sustain her through the demands of local news reporting.

The decision to leave television news comes after Hoff had established herself as a trusted voice in the Twin Cities media market. Her departure follows a career path that included covering major breaking news and building a reputation for integrity and thoroughness. The transition to Hopkins Public Schools allows her to apply these storytelling skills to the school district, moving from general news to a specialized educational focus.

Hoff used her announcement to encourage her remaining colleagues to continue holding people accountable and telling meaningful stories with integrity. She underscored the importance of mentorship and teamwork in achieving professional goals within the competitive field of broadcast journalism. Her message served as both a farewell and a call to action for those who remain in the industry.

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This departure represents a notable shift in the local media landscape, as Hoff leaves behind a legacy of dedicated reporting and community engagement. Her final broadcast on November 19 will serve as a capstone to a career defined by professionalism and a deep commitment to educating the public. The transition marks the beginning of a new phase for Hoff, who is ready to bring her extensive experience to the field of education communications.