Jennifer Garner still treasures this one memory years after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner has called losing her partnership with Ben Affleck 'hard,' but one family adventure with this kids still brings her joy.

divorced more than eight years ago, but she is looking back on an "incredible" experience from their family life. , the "13 Going on 30" star reminisced about an unforgettable Parisian trip she took with their children while Affleckt was working in London.

"When my kids were really little, I went to Paris," said Garner, who took their children – Violet, 20; Fin, 17; and Samuel, 14 – out of school for the six-week getaway. "It was so incredible," Garner said, revealing she sent Garten photos from the trip. "It was so fun. ""I've done it now, every time I go.

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Every picture from that night, from that trip, the smile on my kids' faces – it was such an adventure that you gave us," she told Garten.

"The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," the "Electra" actress. She also described finding a new partnership with Affleck as coparents.

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"That I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to," she continued. "I think it’s important for women to know, when they think, 'Oh, I’ll never see that; I’ll never have that feeling. I’ll never be friends with this person again,' time is the opportunity. Time is the opportunity to heal.

Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends.

"opposite him in the Netflix thriller "Animals," but they ultimately agreed their history could distract viewers from the story. "She's fabulous, and we're really good friends, and I'm profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing," Affleck said. "I still would wanna work with her in the future, but what you don't wanna do is take the audience's baggage and have it work against you, you know? "