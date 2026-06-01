Jennifer Garner Spotted Assisting Injured Daughter Violet Affleck in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner was seen helping her daughter Violet Affleck after she injured herself in Los Angeles. The actress and her ex-husband Ben Affleck joined forces to take their daughter to an urgent care clinic. Violet, 20, was spotted with a boot and crutches after the incident.

Jennifer Garner was spotted assisting her injured daughter Violet Affleck in Los Angeles this week. The mother and child reunion came days after the actress and her ex-husband Ben Affleck joined forces to help a hobbling Violet to an urgent care in Los Angeles after she appeared to have injured herself.

Afterward, the 20-year-old college student - who is currently enrolled at Yale - emerged with a boot and a pair of crutches to help her get around. Sunday's outing represented a rare mask-free moment for Violet, who tends to wear a respirator-style mask in public. The nepo baby previously revealed that she favors caution due to a post-viral condition she contracted back in 2019.

Jennifer Garner, 54, played a supportive parent on Sunday when she was spotted assisting her seemingly injured daughter Violet Affleck in Los Angeles. Violet, 20, beamed in a green polka-dotted sundress while keeping her booted leg up on a knee scooter. Days earlier her parents were pictured reuniting to take her to an urgent care clinic.

Garner had on an ultra-sporty look for her meet-up with her daughter, including a white T-shirt and sleek black shorts with yellow stripes down the side that highlighted her athletic figure. She protected herself against the sun with a faded red baseball cap and chunky sunglasses, and she added an extra splash of color with a pair of pink, black and white Brooks trainers.

Violet looked as if she were ready for the start of summer with a green sundress decorated with polka dots and frilly short sleeves. Garner's lookalike daughter also wore a chic pair of crystal cat-eye glasses framed by her short bob. She had her right leg, which was booted, bent and resting on a medical knee scooter with a basket for necessities, and a female friend appeared to accompany her while Garner appeared to help her with her scooter.

Sunday's outing showed the Alias star switching places with her ex-husband, who was the one assisting Violet last week on their way to an urgent care location. Affleck was pictured supporting his daughter, who had an arm over his shoulder, as she hobbled with her injured leg held up.

Garner and Affleck - who split in 2018 but have remained famously close ever since while raising their three children - appeared united in concern as they helped their daughter through an apparent health scare. Garner appeared to help her daughter into a Volkswagen ID. Buzz and assist her with the scooter. While Garner was spending some quality time with Violet, her ex-husband Ben Affleck was occupied with the 86th annual Peabody Awards, which were held at the Beverly Wilshire.

The Oscar winner was spotted catching up with his longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel, whose eponymous late-night talk show won a Peabody at the ceremony. Seemingly missing from the outing were Garner's middle child, 17-year-old Fin, and her 14-year-old son Samuel. Garner and Affleck's reunion came just two weeks after Violet made a rare appearance without her face mask during a relaxed family outing while home from college.

She was joined by her younger brother Samuel, as well as her mother, as the trio stopped for ice cream at Sweet Rose Creamery inside the Brentwood Country Mart, not far from the family's Los Angeles home. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner dote on mask-clad daughter Violet as she hobbles along on crutches. Affleck and Garner first met in 2004 while promoting Pearl Harbor, before they rekindled their connection on the set of Daredevil.

They married in 2005 in a low-key Caribbean ceremony and went on to become one of Hollywood's most-photographed couples. Despite announcing their separation in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018, the pair have remained closely aligned as co-parents and regularly reunite for family occasions and milestones. While Garner was spending some quality time with Violet, her ex-husband was occupied with the 86th annual Peabody Awards, which were held at the Beverly Wilshire.

Affleck, one of the awards ceremony's presenters, was pictured showing off his charms on stage. The Oscar winner was also spotted catching up with his longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel, whose eponymous late-night talk show won a Peabody at the ceremony





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