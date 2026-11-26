Jennifer Garner shops for Thanksgiving in Los Angeles as she and ex-husband Ben Affleck continue their praised co-parenting routine for their three children.

Jennifer Garner, 54, was spotted on Wednesday in Los Angeles running last-minute holiday errands as she prepares for Thanksgiving with her three children.

The actress braved the crowds near her $13.8 million Pacific Palisades home, which is located just minutes from ex-husband Ben Affleck's residence in Brentwood.

Also read Boston marks Thanksgiving as ‘Day of Mourning’ while historic Plymouth battles anti-Thanksgiving activists

Garner appeared focused and casual in leggings, a brown flannel shirt layered over a white T-shirt, and bright white sneakers.

She carried reusable shopping bags and wore designer sunglasses while covering her brunette hair in a high ponytail.

One day prior to her shopping trip, Garner shared a glimpse of the family reunion on her Instagram Story.

She posted a photo of four Christmas stockings hanging from her home's fireplace, displaying the names of her children.

The stockings were embroidered with the names of her eldest daughter Violet, now 20 and studying at Yale University, her middle child Fin, 17, and son Samuel, 14.

This display confirmed that all three children are currently in Los Angeles for the holiday, reuniting with their mother in their primary base of operations.

Garner recently discussed her ongoing relationship with Affleck, whom she divorced in 2018 after separating three years earlier.

She spoke during an interview with Sunday Today with Willie Geist about their current dynamic.

She described their co-parenting arrangement as flexible and praised Affleck as a very flexible and great co-parent.

Garner noted that he has adapted well to raising the children post-divorce and is a wonderful partner in that way.

The actress emphasized that the joy of filming most of her projects in Los Angeles is not a small thing.

She explained that this location allows her to maintain a close presence in her children's daily lives and routines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bulk of her recent shooting has been in Los Angeles, which she said is not an easy feat.

It means that she and her children can all go home and see each other and put them to bed.

Garner admitted that her kids stay up much later than she does, but she has given up on that aspect of parenting.

Affleck has publicly echoed these sentiments, describing Garner as a spectacular mother.

He stated that she makes him feel like he is coming up short in comparison to her parenting skills.

During the same Sunday Today interview, he joked that he tells his children he is doing about 75 percent as good as their mother.

The children suggested he might be at 40 percent or a B-plus, but he insists he is maxing out his efforts.

He stated that he retains huge respect for Garner, noting that mutual respect and the ability to get along are the most important elements in their post-divorce relationship.

He also highlighted that he loves her and finds it very freeing that she finds his role as a father so supportive.

The couple's amicable dynamic was further highlighted last year when they spent Thanksgiving together.

This occurred following Affleck's split from his then-partner Jennifer Lopez, who is 57 years old.

Just days before Garner's recent errand run, the two reunited in Los Angeles to attend a function for one of their three kids.

This demonstrated their continued presence in each other's lives for family milestones.

Garner previously told Entertainment Weekly that her children being older has allowed Affleck to become an incredible co-parent.

She noted that he takes care of them and is a great partner in that way, which is very freeing for her.

Despite her own business ventures, including her company Once Upon a Farm which faced stock market challenges, her primary focus remains on balancing her career with her role as a hands-on mother in the Los Angeles area.

Garner added that she loves making movies anywhere but really wants to make movies at home.

She cited her partner who produces projects they control and keeps them in Los Angeles as a key factor in this decision.

This strategic professional choice supports her goal of going home to see her kids and putting them to bed.

The Elektra star and the Daredevil leading man announced their split in June 2015 after a decade of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

Not only do they share custody of their kids, but they both prioritize working locally to keep their parenting schedule on an even keel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garner's glowing words for Affleck come after the filmmaker hailed her as a spectacular mother of their children.

He joked about his own parenting skills in comparison to her high standards.

The actor-turned-director, who was married to Jennifer Lopez between 2022 and 2025, said of Garner that he respects her.

He believes the most important thing is having mutual respect and being able to get along with that person.

Ben has been a very flexible and great co-parent, Garner said during the interview.

She described their relationship as one where they both prioritize the children's well-being above all else.

The family was seen together with Affleck's late mother Chris in 2019, showing their close bond.

Affleck has been a very flexible and great co-parent according to Garner's recent statements.

Above, in July, the family dynamics were highlighted again as they navigated their post-divorce life.

The Elektra star and the Daredevil leading man announced their split in June 2015 after a decade of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

Not only do they share custody of their kids, but they both prioritize working locally to keep their parenting schedule on an even keel.

Garner's glowing words for Affleck come after the filmmaker hailed her as a spectacular mother of their children.

He joked about his own parenting skills in comparison to her high standards.

The actor-turned-director, who was married to Jennifer Lopez between 2022 and 2025, said of Garner that he respects her.

He believes the most important thing is having mutual respect and being able to get along with that person.

Ben has been a very flexible and great co-parent, Garner said during the interview.

She described their relationship as one where they both prioritize the children's well-being above all else.

The family was seen together with Affleck's late mother Chris in 2019, showing their close bond.

Affleck has been a very flexible and great co-parent according to Garner's recent statements.

She described their relationship as one where they both prioritize the children's well-being above all else.

The family was seen together with Affleck's late mother Chris in 2019, showing their close bond.

Affleck has been a very flexible and great co-parent according to Garner's recent statements.

She described their relationship as one where they both prioritize the children's well-being above all else.

The family was seen together with Affleck's late mother Chris in 2019, showing their close bond.