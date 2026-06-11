Jennifer Garner on Midlife, Motherhood, and Returning to Acting in The Five Star Weekend

Jennifer Garner discusses the midlife themes in her new series The Five Star Weekend, reflecting on her own experiences following her separation from Ben Affleck, balancing motherhood, and her renewed passion for acting.

Jennifer Garner has been in the public eye since her separation from Ben Affleck in June 2015, an event that reshaped her personal and professional life.

Over the past eleven years, countless narratives have focused on her role as a single mother to their three children-Violet (20), Seraphina, now known as Finn (17), and Samuel (13)-while Affleck pursued his own career. Garner recently reflected on the complexities of midlife while promoting her new series, The Five Star Weekend. She told Emmy magazine, By the time you're in the middle of your life, some s*** has gone down.

The 54-year-old actress explained that the show delves into midlife struggles, with each character carrying hurt and grief. In the intimate, messy space of sisterhood, there's room for all of it to come out and be explored. The series stars Chloe Sevigny, Regina Hall, D'Arcy Carden, and Gemma Chan, and follows Hollis Shaw, a woman reeling from her husband's sudden death, who invites close friends to her summer home for a retreat.

Garner said she felt deeply connected to the role, thinking, Oh, I would be so heartbroken to see anyone else play this role. She praised the relaxed and open dynamic among the cast. The eight-episode miniseries is set to premiere on July 9, 2026. Garner's own midlife journey includes her divorce from Affleck, finalized in 2018 after their 2015 separation.

During that period, Affleck starred in major films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Accountant, while Garner took a step back from acting to focus on her family. She described the breakup as a family upheaval that required her to hunker down at home, handling school pickups, drop-offs, and meal preparation for the children. Now, with her kids older, Garner has returned to acting with renewed energy.

Sheshared that she hardly worked for a long time due to the family upheaval, but she is now grateful to have this part of her life back. I'm also really grateful to have this part of my life back. to have this year and a half where I just indulged, because this job is very selfish, she noted, emphasizing that the schedule revolves around her, not her children's routines.

At 54, she recognizes her time in the industry is limited, stating, I'm not going to be able to do it forever. She does not apologize to her kids for working, thanking them for their understanding. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life. Tripping and falling-there's room for all of it, she said, highlighting her balanced perspective on career and family





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