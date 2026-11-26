Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Fin, and Samuel join the Palisades Turkey Trot in Los Angeles before Thanksgiving celebrations, highlighting family health and advocacy.

Jennifer Garner and her three children participated in the Palisades Turkey Trot on Thursday morning, combining holiday fitness with family tradition before the Thanksgiving feast. The forty-four-year-old actress arrived at the Los Angeles event with her children Violet Affleck, who is twenty years old, Fin Affleck, seventeen, and Samuel Affleck, thirteen. The family opted for the community 5k or 10k run options to start their holiday period with physical activity.

Jennifer Garner Family Fitness Details

Garner was observed stretching on artificial grass with a concentrated expression as she prepared for the race. Her eldest child, Violet Affleck, wore a face mask during the event, drawing attention as she jogged along the track. While it remained unclear if Violet was actively competing in the race, her presence was notable. Fin Affleck was seen walking through the crowd near their mother, while Samuel Affleck ran energetically along the track.

Also read Jennifer Garner Shares Early Holiday Preparations and Family Traditions

Violet Affleck Health Advocacy History

Violet Affleck has established herself as a vocal advocate for mask mandates in public health contexts. The Yale University student recently spoke at a United Nations event titled Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action. She emphasized the necessity of wearing masks to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. Her comments highlighted her concern over the current generation's return to normalcy.

Advocacy for Public Health Measures

In 2024, Violet Affleck addressed the LA County Board of Supervisors to demand stricter health protocols. She cited her personal experience with a post-viral condition contracted in 2019 as motivation. She requested mask availability, air filtration systems, and Far-UVC lights in government facilities. These requests included jails and detention centers, as well as county medical facilities.

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Impact on Vulnerable Communities

Violet Affleck argued that laws suppressing mandatory mask wearing endanger vulnerable community members. She stated that such policies reduce safety and limit participation in Los Angeles. The student warned that these measures exacerbate the homelessness crisis and negatively impact communities of color. Disabled people, the elderly, trans individuals, and women in essential jobs are most affected.

Family Background and Future Steps

Jennifer Garner shares her children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who was married from 2005 to 2018. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Jennifer Garner to request comment on the family's holiday activities. No official statement has been released regarding their participation in the Palisades Turkey Trot. The event serves as a popular annual tradition for many families in the Los Angeles area.