Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Fin, and Samuel Garner participated in the Palisades Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning in Los Angeles, highlighting a healthy start to the holiday.

Actress Jennifer Garner, aged 54, joined her three children for the Palisades Turkey Trot event on Thursday morning in Los Angeles before the family gathered for their traditional Thanksgiving Day feast. Garner, known for her role in Alias, was spotted stretching along the artificial grass with a focused expression, preparing her body for the physical activity ahead.

Violet Affleck, Garner's 20-year-old daughter, attended the community event wearing a face covering, a choice consistent with her recent public advocacy for mask mandates. Her 17-year-old brother Fin and 13-year-old brother Samuel also participated in the morning run, which offered participants the choice of completing either a 5k or a 10k distance.

Also read Jennifer Garner Shares Early Holiday Preparations and Family Traditions

Garner Family Active Morning Routine

The Palisades Turkey Trot served as an energetic kickoff to the holiday weekend for the actress and her children, who share a history of public appearances together following Garner's divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she was married to between 2005 and 2018. During the event, Samuel Garner was seen dashing along the track with enthusiasm, while Fin kept pace with their mother through the crowd.

Garner's commitment to an active lifestyle was evident as she limbered up before the race began. The event provided a moment for the family to engage in shared physical exercise, setting a healthy tone for the Thanksgiving celebrations that were scheduled to follow later in the day.

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Violet Affleck Public Health Advocacy

Violet Affleck has emerged as a significant voice in public health discussions, having served as a fierce advocate for mask mandates and improved indoor air quality standards. Her participation in the Palisades Turkey Trot drew attention not only for the physical activity but also for her visible adherence to safety protocols that she publicly supports.

The Yale student has made headlines for her demand that mask mandates be enforced in medical facilities, citing her personal experience with a post-viral condition contracted in 2019. Her activism extends beyond private opinions, as she has formally addressed government bodies to demand structural changes in how public spaces manage viral risks.

Violet Affleck UN and Board Remarks

At a recent United Nations event titled Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action, Violet Affleck criticized the global response to the pandemic, describing it as a neglect of the highest order. She stated that adults failed children by not adequately protecting them from airborne transmission, a sentiment she reiterated in her appearance before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2024.

During her address to the board, Affleck demanded the implementation of mask availability, improved air filtration systems, and Far-UVC light technology in government facilities, including jails and detention centers. She argued that suppressing mask wearing laws endangers vulnerable members of the community and exacerbates issues such as homelessness and the suffering of marginalized groups.

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Community Impact and Safety Arguments

Affleck's arguments for strict safety measures highlight the broader social implications of public health policies, noting that lax regulations disproportionately affect communities of color, disabled individuals, the elderly, and women in public-facing essential jobs. She contended that these policies hinder community participation and deepen existing crises in Los Angeles.

The actress and her children's presence at the Palisades Turkey Trot occurred against this backdrop of intense public discourse on health safety. While the family engaged in recreational exercise, their public stance on health issues continues to generate significant media coverage and public debate regarding the balance between personal freedom and community safety.