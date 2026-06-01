Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Unite to Support Daughter Violet After Injury

Jennifer Garner was spotted helping her daughter Violet Affleck, who uses a knee scooter and boot after an injury. This follows a joint urgent care visit with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, highlighting their continued united front in co-parenting despite their 2018 divorce.

Jennifer Garner was seen supporting her daughter Violet Affleck following an injury in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old actress helped her eldest child, who is 20 and a student at Yale , into a Volkswagen ID.

Buzz. Violet used a knee scooter to move around, wearing a boot and crutches after an urgent care visit. This mother-daughter outing followed a similar scene days earlier when both Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck accompanied Violet to urgent care, showing united parental support despite their divorce. Violet, who often wears a mask due to a post-viral condition from 2019, was mask-free during this recent appearance.

She wore a green polka-dot sundress and crystal cat-eye glasses, with her booted leg elevated on the scooter. A female friend also accompanied them. Garner sported athletic attire: a white T-shirt, black shorts with yellow stripes, a red baseball cap, chunky sunglasses, and pink, black, and white Brooks running shoes. Notably absent were the couple's younger children: Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

This gathering occurred just two weeks after Violet was seen mask-free during an ice cream trip with her brother Samuel and mother. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck attended the 86th annual Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, where he presented and caught up with friend Jimmy Kimmel, whose show won an award. Garner and Affleck, who met in 2004 and married in 2005, divorced in 2018 but have maintained a cooperative co-parenting relationship, regularly reuniting for family events





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Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Violet Affleck Co-Parenting Injury Yale Urgent Care Post-Viral Condition Peabody Awards

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