Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunited in Los Angeles, Spotted on a Lowkey Excursion

Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck were seen together in Los Angeles, grabbing a bite to eat on Thursday. The former couple was seen strolling through a crowded parking lot, holding a lighthearted conversation.

Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck twinned in matching looks as they reunited for a lowkey excursion in Los Angeles this week. The 54-year-old actress, who was recently spotted on a rare outing with eldest child Violet, strolled alongside the Oscar winner, 53, as the former couple grabbed a bite to eat on Thursday.

The 13 Going On 30 star kept it casual wearing a pair of denim jeans as well as a light blue sweater. Garner slipped into a pair of comfy sneakers while her brunette locks were partially pulled back away from her face. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of mini earrings and placed stylish black shades on top of her head.

Affleck also sported a pair of classic denim jeans as well as a light blue button up and white shirt underneath. Jennifer Garner, 54, and ex-husband Ben Affleck, 53, twinned in matching looks as they reunited for a lowkey excursion in Los Angeles this week. The Good Will Hunting actor additionally placed sunglasses on top of his head while carrying a to-go bag in his hand.

Garner and Affleck were seen holding a lighthearted conversation while making their way through a crowded parking lot. Read More Ben Affleck seen on solo cruise in LA… after being sued by Miami cops over Netflix movie. The two stars have spent time together in recent months such as in April ahead of the Easter holiday and when they celebrated their son's birthday in late March during a paintball party.

The pair were previously married from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share three children: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14. A few months earlier, Garner opened up about raising their three children in separate households after their divorce. She explained on Bustle's One Nightstand YouTube series that she tries to find a balance between 'conscientious upbringing' and 'appreciation.

' The star later added, 'Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad,' before noting that her ex does the same when their kids are with him. 'You kind of can't help it, right? Because you don't have the benefit of both sides of the yin and yang being in the same house.

' Garner and Affleck were seen holding a lighthearted conversation while making their way through a crowded parking lot. The pair were previously married from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share three children: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14. Last week, Garner was seen stepping out with Violet and Samuel as they spent quality time together.

Violet, who recently returned to Los Angeles amid her summer break at Yale University, made the rare move of pulling off her face mask for the excursion. The trio were spotted enjoying a tasty treat at Sweet Rose Creamery inside the Brentwood Country Mart. The college student has been an advocate for wearing face masks after contracting a post-viral condition in 2019. The next day following the ice cream outing, Violet and her famous mom were seen grabbing In-N-Out together.

Affleck was also previously married to Jennifer Lopez but the singer filed for divorce in 2024 on their second wedding anniversary. Last month in April, it was revealed that the Oscar winner gave Lopez 'his share of their $61 million marital mansion.

' The exes - who purchased the sprawling estate in May 2023 for $60,850,000 - have been attempting to sell it since July 2024, with multiple price cuts along the way, shortly before Lopez filed for divorce. Lopez recently put the home back on the market for the third time for $49,995,000, per TMZ





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Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Ex-Couple Lowkey Excursion Matching Looks Crowded Parking Lot Lighthearted Conversation Ice Cream Outing In-N-Out Divorce Marital Mansion Exes Price Cuts Divorce Filing

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