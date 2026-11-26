Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck discuss their successful co-parenting dynamic and commitment to raising their three children close to home in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner has publicly commended her ex-husband Ben Affleck for his supportive approach to raising their family. The 54-year-old actress spoke about their post-divorce relationship during a recent appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. She highlighted how both she and the actor have prioritized living near their three children in Los Angeles to maintain a stable family environment.

Garner Praises Affleck As Flexible Co-Parent

Jennifer Garner described Ben Affleck as a very flexible and great co-parent during her interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. The actress expressed genuine joy that most of her recent filming projects have been based in Los Angeles. This geographic choice allows her to return home each evening to see her children and put them to bed. She noted that while her kids stay up later than she does, the routine is a priority she is happy to maintain.

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The actress mentioned that Violet Affleck is set to turn 21 on December 1. Her two younger children, Fin who is 17 and Samuel who is 14, also benefit from this local arrangement. Garner emphasized that keeping work in Los Angeles is not a small thing or an easy feat. It ensures that the family can maintain their daily routines despite their demanding careers in Hollywood.

Affleck Calls Garner A Spectacular Mother

Ben Affleck has reciprocated these sentiments by praising his ex-wife as a spectacular mother of their children. During the same Sunday Today interview, the filmmaker joked about his own parenting skills in comparison to Garner. He stated that their mother is spectacular and often makes him feel like he is coming up a little short.

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Affleck shared that he tells his children he is doing about 75 percent as good as their mother. He added that the kids likely think he is only doing 40 percent of what she does. Despite the self-deprecating humor, Affleck expressed deep respect for Garner. He emphasized that mutual respect is the most important factor in their ability to get along.

Keeping Work Local For Family Stability

Both actors have made significant efforts to keep their professional lives aligned with their family needs. Jennifer Garner spent time on Nantucket last year for exterior scenes of Peacock's The Five-Star Weekend. However, the majority of that production was filmed on soundstages in Los Angeles including interior scenes.

Earlier this year, Garner was spotted in full costume filming scenes in Santa Monica, California. She was working on Netflix's upcoming 13 Going on 30 reboot as reported by Variety. She also began filming the Netflix comedy One Attempt Remaining alongside John Cena in Los Angeles earlier this year.

These local filming choices are deliberate strategies to keep their parenting schedule on an even keel. Garner previously told Entertainment Weekly that her kids are a little bigger now. She noted that her daughter Violet turns 21 on December 1 and has an adult life of her own. Her son Samuel is 14 and son Fin is 17. She described Affleck as a wonderful partner who takes care of them effectively.

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Respect And Stability After Divorce

The Elektra star and the Daredevil leading man announced their split in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018 after a decade of marriage. Despite the end of their marriage, they share custody and prioritize working locally. This arrangement allows them to maintain a stable environment for their children.

Affleck has retained huge respect for Garner and her parenting skills since their separation. He has explained that he separates his work from his personal life to protect his family. The actor also described divorce as an excruciatingly painful experience for everyone involved.

Garner has previously stated that Affleck has become an incredible co-parent. She mentioned that his reliability is very freeing for her professional life. She has an unbelievable partner who produces things that they control. This allows her to keep her work in Los Angeles where her family is. The couple continues to demonstrate that mutual respect and flexibility are key to successful co-parenting after divorce.