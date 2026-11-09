Jennifer Beals Praises Joel Kinnaman and Showrunner on Prime Video's Bishop

Actress Jennifer Beals discusses working with Joel Kinnaman on the new Prime Video crime thriller Bishop, revealing cast dynamics and plot details ahead of release.

Actress Jennifer Beals has offered a glowing assessment of the upcoming Prime Video crime drama Bishop, highlighting the collaborative energy on set and the compelling nature of the series. The actress, known for her role as Robyn Wells in the CBS procedural NCIS: New York, took part in an interview with ScreenRant's Adam Holmes to discuss her participation in the mystery thriller.

Cast Dynamics and Showrunner Vision

Beals, who plays Maggie Loftin in the series, emphasized the exceptional quality of the production and the leadership of showrunner Little Marvin. She described Marvin as a genius and expressed her excitement to see the final iteration of John Malkovich's performance in the show. The actress noted that the entire production is amazing, reflecting a high level of artistic integrity and creative focus from the inception of the project.

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Her comments specifically highlighted her professional relationship with the series lead, Joel Kinnaman. Beals characterized Kinnaman as an incredible scene partner, noting his presence and generosity during filming. Their collaboration focuses on a deep narrative exploration of darkness and the human soul, aiming to find light within that darkness. This dynamic between the lead actors sets a serious and intense tone for the drama.

Plot Mechanics and Character Roles

The series centers on Bishop Graves, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman, who serves as a homicide detective in San Francisco. The plot follows Graves as he hunts a serial killer who specifically targets the city's wealthy elite. As the investigation progresses, the increasingly audacious killer gains a following among lower-class citizens, adding a complex social layer to the crime narrative. This development drives the plot toward a personal confrontation for the detective.

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Bishop Graves becomes convinced that these murders are connected to Lincoln Graves, the most powerful man in San Francisco. The character of Lincoln Graves is played by John Malkovich and is revealed to be Bishop's own father. This familial connection introduces significant stakes and emotional complexity to the detective's pursuit of justice. The narrative weaves together crime procedural elements with deep psychological drama and family intrigue.

Jennifer Beals' character, Maggie Loftin, serves as a psychologist working within the San Francisco Police Department. While details about her specific role remain limited, her position suggests she plays a key part in understanding the criminal mind behind the killings. Her involvement bridges the gap between police work and psychological profiling, adding depth to the investigation team.

Supporting Cast and Production Details

The main cast includes John Malkovich as Lincoln Graves and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Jillian Graves, who is Lincoln's sister and Bishop's aunt. Jordana Brewster stars as SFPD Inspector Kat Claiborne, providing law enforcement authority to the team. Harry Treadaway appears as Wyatt, and Xavier Samuel takes on the role of Anthony Ant Graves, expanding the family network central to the plot.

Recurring cast members include Bronson Pinchot, Ron Lea, Kaniehtiio Horn, Hunter Dillon, Dillon Casey, and Ulrich Thomsen. Guest stars such as Rick Hoffman, Rob Yang, and John Larroquette are also set to appear, adding further layers to the ensemble. The show is executive produced by Little Marvin, Tony Saltzman, Roy Lee, Michael Uppendahl, and Miri Yoon, ensuring a strong creative vision behind the camera.

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Filming Locations and Release Timeline

Production for Bishop took place in Montreal from May to September of this year. The series is slated for release on Prime Video, though an exact date has not been announced yet. Fans eager for more content from Jennifer Beals can currently watch her as Robyn Wells in NCIS: New York, which airs on CBS Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Beals also has upcoming roles that will reach audiences shortly. She is set to appear as Demeter in the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+. That season premieres on Friday, November 20, marking another significant point in her extensive television career which includes credits in The L Word, The Night Shift, and The Book of Boba Fett. The anticipation for Bishop continues to build as these related projects come to fruition.