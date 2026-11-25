Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico becomes the first married mother to win Miss Universe 2026. This historic victory at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum marks a major shift in pageant rules.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on November 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Her historic win makes her the first married woman and the first mother to ever claim the prestigious title. This victory also secures Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe crown, ending a twenty-year drought since Zuleyka Rivera won in 2006.

The Miss Universe Organization announced in 2022 that married women and mothers would be permitted to compete starting in 2023. Barreto's triumph on her home soil confirms the organization's commitment to these modern values. She joins an exclusive group of contestants who have redefined the beauty pageant landscape over its seventy-five editions.

Also read Miss Universe crowns winner after another turbulent year for world’s biggest pageant

The competition featured one hundred sixteen contestants from around the world. Thirty participants advanced to the swimsuit round, showcasing athletic prowess and confidence. Twelve contestants then moved forward to the evening gown segment, where elegance and poise were judged under intense scrutiny.

The final five candidates faced direct questions from the judges, a critical segment testing intelligence and communication skills under pressure. Jennifer Barreto, age twenty-seven, stood out among the finalists with her unique background. She is a psychologist, social worker, and model who balances professional dedication with family life.

Barreto is married to Yan Carlos Barreto, a U.S. Army sergeant. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter named Penelope. Her professional career began at the U.S. Department of the Army at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2021. There, she served as an educator and crisis responder for military families.

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Under the Family Advocacy Program, Barreto provided critical support to families affected by domestic violence and child abuse. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology, along with master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work. Her community involvement includes volunteering with the Pediatric Diabetes Association of Puerto Rico.

Newsweek examines ten history-making moments from the pageant's seventy-five editions. In June 1952, the first Miss Universe pageant was held in Long Beach, California. Armi Kuusela from Finland became the inaugural winner at just seventeen years old.

Contestants from thirty countries and territories took part in this groundbreaking event. Armi Kuusela married Filipino businessman Virgilio Hilario in May 1953, before her successor was crowned. She later had five children and remained a significant figure in pageant history.

In 1957, Gladys Zender of Peru became the first Latina winner. Her victory was controversial because she was three months shy of the minimum age of eighteen. Officials allowed her to retain the title because she was considered an adult in Peru.

Akiko Kojima of Japan won in 1959, becoming the first Asian woman and the first Asian person to win a major beauty pageant. She was a twenty-two-year-old model at the time. In 1966, she married Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for early Godzilla films.

Janelle Commissiong of Trinidad and Tobago made history in 1977 as the first Black woman to win. She received the Trinity Cross and advocated for Black rights and world peace. Her victory marked a significant step toward diversity in international competitions.

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In 2018, Ángela Ponce of Spain became the first openly transgender contestant. The Miss Universe Organization had allowed transgender women to compete since 2012, following the disqualification of Canadian contestant Jenna Talackova. Ponce stated she wanted to show that trans women can be whatever they want.

Although Ponce did not advance to the semifinals, her participation was a pivotal moment for inclusivity. Catriona Gray of the Philippines won the title that year. One year later, Swe Zin Htet of Myanmar became the first openly lesbian contestant.

Htet came out publicly just days before the 2019 competition. She noted that her platform would have a big impact on the LGBTQ community in Burma, where same-sex sexual activity was criminalized. Myanmar officially changed its name in 1989.

In 2023, the rules allowing married women and mothers to compete were first tested. Colombia's Camila Avella and Guatemala's Michelle Cohn made history as the first in this category. Avella reached the final five, while Cohn did not advance to the top twenty.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios won the title in 2023. In the same year, Jane Dipika Garrett of Nepal became the first plus-size woman to compete. She reached the top twenty but was eliminated after the swimsuit round. Garrett received loud applause from the audience for her participation.

In 2025, Nadeen Ayoub became the first woman to represent Palestine at Miss Universe. Speaking to Newsweek in an interview after news that she would compete broke, Ayoub said she wanted to show the world how beautiful Palestine is. Her entry into the pageant came against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

Barreto's victory represents the culmination of years of gradual change within the organization. As she celebrates, Newsweek looks back at the transformative moments that led to this inclusive era. The Miss Universe Organization has reached out to Miss Universe via an online form for comment regarding these developments.