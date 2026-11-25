Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto became the first mother to win the Miss Universe title since the organization relaxed its rules on parenthood, though her comments on AI sparked online criticism.

Puerto Rican beauty queen Jennifer Barreto has become the first mom to win the Miss Universe title since pageant bosses relaxed the rules regarding parents’ participation — but her response to a question about AI prompted critics to dub her “Miss Artificial Intelligence.

” Barreto – who previously worked for the US Department of the Army – staved off competition from 115 other rivals as she won the title on home soil in San Juan on Tuesday, becoming Puerto Rico’s sixth Miss Universe winner. The psychologist and prevention specialist, 27, is Puerto Rico’s first Miss Universe winner in 20 years and she defeated first runner-up, Melissa Núñez, of the Dominican Republic, and second runner-up Clara Vegas, of Venezuela, to clinch “The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy” crown – a 3,150 diamond, 18-karat white gold masterpiece created by jewelry designer George Wittels.

Also read Miss Universe 2025 Pageant Disrupted by Boos During Israeli Contestant's Cape Reveal

Advertisement Barreto became the first mother to win Miss Universe and her victory comes four years after pageant organizers announced they were relaxing the rules regarding parents’ participation. Barreto is being hailed for her win – but some viewers think the runners up were overlooked, highlighting the eventual champion’s response to a question about artificial intelligence.

“As artificial intelligence grows, what is the most important human value we should never lose? ” “And I think the most important thing is to use it carefully. If artificial intelligence could impact our values, it was never our values. Values are what make us us, and help us stay true to ourselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”“Congratulations to Miss Artificial Intelligence,” one scoffed, responding to a celebratory post on the Miss Universe Instagram page.

“I guess their project is to give away ChatGPT subscriptions,” another lamented. “Did artificial intelligence choose it? ” a third viewer wrote, blasting the decision to award Puerto Rico the title. Critics also felt the decision to crown the Puerto Rican candidate was coincidental, particularly as the pageant was held in the self-governing island’s capital, San Juan.

Barreto paraded in a costume representing Puerto Rico’s heritage in the run-up to Tuesday’s finale.

“With Puerto Rican jurors anyone wins in their house,” penned a second unimpressed viewer. Joyce Giraud, the former Miss Puerto Rico, was the only Puerto Rican on the nine-member judging panel. Scores of viewers also felt that Núñez should’ve prevailed ahead of Barreto, while some jokingly congratulated the beauty queen who will be representing Costa Rica next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Getty ImagesThe pageant, however, was shrouded in controversy in the run-up to its climax. as she unveiled a “peace” cape depicting the Old City of Jerusalem during Saturday’s costume competition. Her outfit particularly sparked fury among pro-Palestinian lefties amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

Representatives from South Sudan and Congo had to drop out of the pageant because they experienced difficulty obtaining US visas, while officials at Miss France refused to send the country’s winner to this year’s Miss Universe. Advertisement Omar Harfouch, a former judge, claimed Mexican beauty queen Fátima Bosch’s victory was pre-scripted and finalists were pre-selected by an unofficial jury,Jennifer Barreto, of Puerto Rico, won the Miss Universe title on home soil.

Barreto paraded in a costume representing Puerto Rico's heritage in the run-up to Tuesday's finale. Barreto and the pageant's first runner-up, Melissa Núñez, embraced onstage in San Juan.