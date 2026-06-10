Jennifer Aniston Turns Hair Stylist for Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco in Playful LolaVie Ad

In a new social media campaign, Jennifer Aniston gives a surprise haircare makeover to Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, blending humor and celebrity camaraderie.

In a delightful blend of humor and friendship, Jennifer Aniston , the 57-year-old icon known for her role on Friends and her haircare empire LolaVie, recently gave Selena Gomez 's husband, music producer Benny Blanco , an unexpected hair makeover.

The scene unfolded in a new advertisement for LolaVie, shared on Aniston's Instagram on a Tuesday. The video opens with Blanco arriving uninvited at Aniston's home, prompting the star to comically instruct the camera to say she wasn't there. Despite her initial reluctance, Aniston eventually allowed him inside, and after some persuasion, agreed to assess his curly locks.

Her reaction was one of mock horror as she ran her hands through his hair, but she quickly complimented its volume, quipping that God had been generous. The light-hearted tension escalated when Selena Gomez appeared, surprised to find her husband there. Gomez revealed she had brought Aniston gifts from her own brand, Rare Beauty, setting the stage for a playful exchange of beauty products





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Jennifer Aniston Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Lolavie Celebrity Hair Makeover

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