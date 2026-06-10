Jennifer Aniston Styles Benny Blanco's Hair as Selena Gomez Shops Her Closet in Hilarious Visit

A behind-the-scenes look at Jennifer Aniston's fun-filled day with newlyweds Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, featuring hair tutorials, fashion raids, and celebrity banter.

On June 9, Jennifer Aniston welcomed Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez to her home for a playful hair styling session. Blanco arrived seeking help for his curly hair, while Gomez explored Aniston's closet.

Aniston demonstrated her Lolavie hair care line, first wetting Blanco's hair and applying a detangler that also serves as a heat protectant. She showed various styling techniques and applied a leave-in conditioner, making his hair easy to brush. Blanco credited Jason Bateman as his hair inspiration, referencing Aniston's previous work on Bateman's hair.

Meanwhile, Gomez, who married Blanco on September 27, tried on multiple items from Aniston's wardrobe, including blazers and shoes, even attempting to walk in a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. The visit ended with Aniston joking about the unusual day, captioned "To pony or not to pony… that is the question.

" Celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Sophia Bush commented on the post, praising the fun interaction





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