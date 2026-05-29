Jennifer Aniston's Simple Flip-Flops Are Set to Be the Biggest Shoe Trend of Summer 2026

Jennifer Aniston's go-to simple flip-flops are set to be the biggest shoe trend of summer 2026, proving that less is more. The actress makes the laid-back sandal feel polished and expensive, while the classic style reads less touristy and more like a quiet luxury beach essential.

Jennifer Aniston 's Simple Flip-Flops Prove That Less Is More This Summer, as They're Set to Be the Biggest Shoe Trend of 2026. The Actress Makes the Laid-Back Sandal Feel Polished and Expensive, While the Classic Style Reads Less Touristy and More Like a Quiet Luxury Beach Essential .

The Pair Costs Just $30 on Amazon and Can Be Styled with Everything from Linen Pants to Relaxed Trousers for a Casual Dinner Near the Beach. After Years of Chunky, Overly Complicated Shoe Trends, Fashion Is Clearly Swinging Back to Simpler Staples, and Aniston's Go-To Hit That Sweet Spot - Timeless, Practical and Quietly Chic





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Jennifer Aniston Simple Flip-Flops Biggest Shoe Trend Of Summer 2026 Laid-Back Sandal Quiet Luxury Beach Essential

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