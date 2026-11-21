PVOLVE trainer Melanie Ramos reveals Jennifer Aniston's fitness routine centers on consistency and added weight training, with three signature moves for mobility, strength and stability.

Jennifer Aniston proves that staying fit at 57 is entirely possible with the right routine, and her trainer reveals a simple daily habit that keeps the actress in top shape. PVOLVE trainer Melanie Ramos shared that the Friends star prioritizes consistency above all else, focusing on getting just 15 minutes of movement into her day. This approach allows Aniston to maintain her physique without the pressure of committing to hour-long gym sessions that many people find difficult to sustain.

The actress trains approximately three to four times a week using the PVOLVE method, which blends sculpting, cardio, and weight training. Ramos emphasized that Aniston is specifically adding a significant amount of weight training to her regimen. This deliberate increase in resistance work helps counteract the natural decline in muscle mass that often occurs, especially for women, as they age.

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Ramos, who serves as the lead trainer at PVOLVE Soho in New York City, noted that the method prioritizes mobility and stability through twisting and reaching motions. These movements are designed to translate directly to everyday life, helping Aniston maintain balance and independence. The workouts build muscle mass while supporting bone density, which is crucial for long-term health as the body naturally stiffens with age.

Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology supports this approach, showing that only about 20% of women regularly engage in strength training. Many women opt for aerobic exercise like walking instead. While walking offers major benefits for overall health, pairing it with simple resistance work leads to significantly stronger heart and longevity outcomes.

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Rather than feeling pressured to commit to a full-hour workout to see results, Ramos advised simply getting started. Aniston really prioritizes even just getting 15 minutes of movement to keep her routine manageable. Starting with these baby steps aims for at least three workouts per week, which helps individuals feel like they can achieve the fitness goals they want.

Ramos continued by explaining how to build this lifestyle habit so that movement feels like a necessary part of daily life. As people age, looking at how we move our body becomes essential. Prioritizing strength training and gradually increasing muscular load helps build lean mass and improve bone density.

To demonstrate how simple it is to get started, Ramos highlighted three signature moves from Aniston's routine that target mobility, strength, and stability using just a pair of dumbbells. For mobility, she recommended standing with legs spread and feet turned out, holding dumbbells at the thighs, and performing bicep curls to the shoulders.

Bending the knees deeper with each curl targets leg strength while toning the upper body and increasing arm strength. For strength training, she suggested dropping one dumbbell, holding it with two hands, and wood chopping the weight down to the opposite thigh. This movement engages the core while stepping the back ankle in and parallel.

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If twisting is hard on the back, Ramos suggested hugging the dumbbell closer to the chest for a smaller, safer movement. She also advised limiting the bend in the supporting leg to reduce strain. These modifications ensure that the exercises remain accessible and safe for individuals with varying levels of flexibility and strength.

For stability, the routine involves standing in a high lunge while holding a dumbbell at the shoulder. Holding the other arm straight out to the side, the exerciser bends the knees to lunge deeper, then straightens while pressing the dumbbell up to the ceiling. A modification is to hold the weight with two hands, tucking the elbows in for an uppercut punch style.

Always consult a doctor or healthcare provider before starting any new fitness routine, especially if you have pre-existing injuries or medical conditions. These exercises are designed to be adaptable, allowing anyone to benefit from the same principles that Jennifer Aniston uses to stay active and healthy.