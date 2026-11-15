Jennifer Aniston Films Naughty in London Cold with Peter Dinklage and Olivia Wilde

Jennifer Aniston braved freezing temperatures in central London to film Naughty with co-star Peter Dinklage and director Olivia Wilde. Discover details on the movie plot, cast, and Aniston's filming experience.

Jennifer Aniston arrived on the streets of central London this week to continue production on her upcoming Christmas comedy, Naughty. Despite a significant drop in temperatures and a cold snap affecting the region, the actress maintained a professional demeanor while filming scenes outside King's College. The production required set designers to apply fake ice and snow to the pavements to create an authentic winter atmosphere for director Olivia Wilde's vision.

Naughty Movie Production Details and Cast

The film features Jennifer Aniston playing the lead character, Mallory, a single mother engaged in a contentious custody battle with her manipulative ex-husband. To secure custody of her son, Mallory seeks out Santa Claus, played by Peter Dinklage, to testify at her divorce hearing. The project is produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment and also stars Kate O'Flynn and Jamie Demetriou.

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On set, Jennifer Aniston, aged 57, was seen interacting with director Olivia Wilde, 42, and her co-star Peter Dinklage, 57. Photos captured the actress in various winter outfits, including a red scarf, gloves, and a puffer coat, as well as a brown overcoat with a red V-neck jumper. She was observed speaking with Wilde, who wore a leather jacket and grey hoodie, while Dinklage appeared in character with a white wig and red overcoat.

Aniston's Reaction to Filming in London Weather

Although Aniston appeared in high spirits and was seen hugging a crew member upon her arrival, insiders report that she finds the location and climate less than ideal. A source told Star Magazine that while the actress is eager to return to the big screen, the cold weather in London is a source of frustration. She is described as being more accustomed to the warmer climates of her home in Bel Air, California.

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The same source noted that Aniston is not fond of working in London, describing it as not her favorite place to shoot. Despite these personal preferences, she is being treated with significant hospitality. The production has provided top-of-the-line accommodation, premium food options, and private security to ensure her comfort during the shoot.

Next Steps and Release Expectations for Naughty

Naughty is scheduled for release next year, marking another addition to Aniston's diverse filmography. The production continues to navigate the logistical challenges of shooting in the UK during the winter months. The film represents a collaboration between major Hollywood talents, leveraging the appeal of a holiday-themed narrative to attract audiences globally.

Aniston currently resides in a mansion valued at twenty-one million pounds in Bel Air with her partner, Jim Curtis, 50. Curtis is a hypnotherapist and life coach whom Aniston began dating last year. The actress continues to balance her personal life with her professional commitments, aiming to deliver a compelling performance in this new holiday comedy.