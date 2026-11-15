Jennifer Aniston Films Naughty in London Amidst Cold Snap

Jennifer Aniston films her new Christmas comedy Naughty in central London with Peter Dinklage and Olivia Wilde, despite the cold weather and her preference for Los Angeles.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is currently in central London filming her upcoming Christmas comedy, Naughty, braving the freezing temperatures to complete key scenes on the streets outside King's College. Despite the biting cold snap gripping the city, the production team worked diligently to create a festive atmosphere by dressing the pavements with fake ice and snow to suit the film's wintry aesthetic.

Aniston and Co-Star Peter Dinklage Scene Details

Jennifer Aniston was spotted engaging with director Olivia Wilde and her co-star Peter Dinklage, who portrays Santa Claus in the movie. The 57-year-old star appeared in high spirits, wearing a red scarf, gloves, and a puffer coat while hugging a crew member upon her arrival. She later changed into a brown overcoat, a red V-neck jumper, and aviator-style glasses, chatting with Wilde, who wore a leather jacket and grey hoodie, and Dinklage, who sported a white wig and red overcoat.

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Olivia Wilde Directs Custody Battle Plot

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film centers on Aniston's character, Mallory, a single mother involved in a bitter custody battle with her manipulative ex-husband. The plot follows Mallory's desperate attempt to keep custody of her son by tracking down Santa Claus to persuade him to testify at her divorce hearing. The narrative blends holiday cheer with legal drama, relying on the magical realism of the Santa Claus character to drive the story forward.

LuckyChap Entertainment Production Details

Produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, the project features a supporting cast that includes Kate O'Flynn from Wives and London-raised comedian Jamie Demetriou. The involvement of Robbie's production company highlights the high-profile nature of the project, aiming for a broad audience appeal with its star-studded lineup and Christmas setting. The film is scheduled for release next year, capitalizing on the holiday season for its initial theatrical run.

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Aniston Prefers Los Angeles Over London Shoot

Despite the professional collaboration, sources indicate that Jennifer Aniston finds filming in London rather annoying as it is not her favorite place to work. An insider told Star Magazine that while she is being treated like royalty with top-of-the-line accommodation, food, and private security, she would prefer to be shooting in Los Angeles and sleeping in her own bed at night. Her discomfort is attributed to the distance from her home in California's Bel Air.

Personal Life and Current Residence Context

Jennifer Aniston currently resides in a £21 million mansion in Bel Air with her partner, Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist and life coach who is 50 years old. The couple started dating last year, and Aniston is said to be motivated by a strong desire to return to the big screen. This commitment drives her to overlook the logistical annoyances of working abroad, focusing instead on the creative fulfillment of the role and the success of the upcoming film release.