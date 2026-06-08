Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reaffirm Decades-Long Friendship at The Morning Show Screening

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were spotted holding hands at a FYC event for The Morning Show in Los Angeles, showcasing their enduring bond that began on the set of Friends. Their appearance coincided with news of the series' early renewal for a fifth season on Apple TV+.

At a recent FYC screening for The Morning Show in Los Angeles, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reaffirmed their enduring friendship with a heartfelt display of affection on the red carpet .

The two actresses, who have been close for over two decades, were photographed interlocked fingers, smiling warmly as they posed together. Aniston, 57, chose an elegant ankle-length forest green dress with split short sleeves, while Witherspoon, 50, made a chic statement in a black skirt suit featuring a plunging blazer, complemented by pointed-toe black heels.

Their appearance was not only a celebration of their successful series but also a testament to a bond that began in the early 2000s on the set of the iconic sitcom Friends. Their friendship traces back to 2000 when Witherspoon guest-starred as Rachel Green's younger sister, Jill, in two episodes of Friends. At the time, Witherspoon was a 23-year-old new mother, navigating both acting and parenthood.

In a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she recalled how Aniston, already a global star, showed her kindness and understanding. She remembered nursing her baby on set and being nervous, only for Aniston to reassure her with gentle words. That early act of support laid the foundation for a lasting personal and professional relationship. Beyond their personal connection, both actresses continue to thrive in their careers.

Aniston and Witherspoon star alongside each other in The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ drama that delves into the intense world of morning news broadcasting. The series has been a flagship for the streaming platform since its 2019 debut and was recently renewed for a fifth season in September, even before the fourth season premiered. This consecutive early renewal highlights the show's critical success and loyal audience.

Showrunners Charlotte Stoudt and Mimi Lader are returning, with Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss calling the series a standout from the start. The renewed partnership between Aniston and Witherspoon, both on and off screen, remains a compelling draw for viewers worldwide





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