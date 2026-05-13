Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Plan Romantic Break in Cabo San Lucas for Anniversary

The couple is planning a romantic vacation in one of their favorite places, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Jennifer Aniston is madly in love with her boyfriend Jim Curtis as they hit their one-year anniversary. The lovebirds are planning a vacation in Cabo San Lucas , Mexico in late June once Jennifer wraps filming season five of her hit series The Morning Show.

The company representative was reached out to but there was no comment. There are a few reasons the Emmy winner has fallen so hard for the life coach, including the fact that all her actor friends like Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes adore him, and he never talks his career or tries to network with her contacts





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Aniston Jim Curtis Romantic Getaway Cabo San Lucas Vacation Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres Have Difficult Decision Looming as Lucas Giolito Gets Set for DebutWith Lucas Giolito's debut coming, the Padres will have to make some changes in the starting rotation.

Read more »

Jennifer Wydler was here to tell us more about their Care Bear programMay is Mental Health Awareness Month and this morning we are talking about how we as a community can come together to make an impact. Jennifer Hoag Wydler is wi

Read more »

Jennifer Harmon, 'One Life to Live' and Broadway actor, dies at 82Jennifer Harmon, soap opera star and Daytime Emmy nominee for 'One Life to Live' who also appeared on Broadway, has died at 82.

Read more »

Star Wars: Starfighter Will Break George Lucas' Number 1 RuleEwan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Attack of the Clones

Read more »