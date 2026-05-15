Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Celebrate First Anniversary with a Trip to One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico

Jennifer Aniston and her live-in love Jim Curtis are celebrating their first anniversary of dating this summer by spending it at the luxury resort One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico. The resort offers amenities like Pelican Beach, scuba diving, snorkeling, sports fishing, whale watching, horseback riding, golf, infinity pool, salon, private dining, and a spa with a yoga garden.

Jennifer Aniston planted a kiss on her 'grateful' live-in love Jim Curtis in a new loved-up snap he posted Wednesday for the viewing pleasure of his 1.2 million social media followers.

The 50-year-old 'hypno-coaching pioneer' also shared a picture of the 57-year-old Emmy winner hanging out with their three dogs inside her $21 million four-bedroom Bel-Air mansion. Curtis and Aniston will celebrate their first anniversary of dating this summer, and an insider just revealed they'll spend it at the luxury resort One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico after she wraps The Morning Show.

One&Only Palmilla sits on the Baja Peninsula overlooking the Sea of Cortez and offers amenities like Pelican Beach, scuba diving, snorkeling, sports fishing, whale watching, horseback riding, golf, infinity pool, salon, private dining, and a spa with a yoga garden





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Jennifer Aniston Jim Curtis One&Only Palmilla Los Cabos Mexico Luxury Resort Anniversary Hypno-Coaching Pioneer Self-Help Tome Speaking Engagements Network With Lolavie Travel + Leisure Apple TV+ The Morning Show Bel-Air Mansion Baja Peninsula Sea Of Cortez John Wayne Lucille Ball Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower

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