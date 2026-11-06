JENNIE Releases New Solo Single Someone to Hold for Netflix Cinderella Soundtrack

JENNIE unveils 'Someone to Hold,' a neo-disco single produced by Justin Tranter for the Netflix live-action Cinderella, following the success of her collaboration with Tame Impala.

JENNIE has continued her rapid ascent in the global music industry by unveiling her latest solo musical offering, a track titled Someone to Hold, which serves as a featured composition on the official soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of Cinderella.

This strategic musical placement underscores her versatility as an artist who can seamlessly transition from high-energy festival performances to nuanced soundtrack contributions that drive narrative emotion. The song itself is a testament to her evolving artistry, characterized by a light and airy production style that leans heavily into a melodic neo-disco aesthetic.

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JENNIE Someone to Hold Production Details

Listeners are treated to a rich auditory landscape that includes lush string arrangements, a prominent and slapping bassline, and multiple layers of JENNIE's distinctive vocal performances that add depth and texture to the track. The production was helmed by the talented Justin Tranter, who not only produced the song but also wrote it, bringing his signature expertise to the project.

Tranter has publicly described the single as pure danceable joy that is deeply inspired by vintage organic dance pop, aiming to capture a sense of timeless euphoria that resonates with contemporary audiences while honoring classic musical structures. The narrative context of the Cinderella film introduces a modern and subversive twist to the classic fairy tale, and JENNIE's contribution is intricately woven into this fresh interpretation.

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In this reimagined storyline, the traditional roles are disrupted when Lilith, portrayed by Ali Wong, steals the magic wand belonging to the Fairy Godmother, played by Bette Midler. Lilith hijacks the Royal Ball, which is attended by Margot, played by Stephanie Hsu, setting off a chain of events that leads to a power struggle. The character of Priscilla, played by Nikki Glaser, enters the narrative as a villainous schemer who seizes the throne, effectively ruining the traditional happily-ever-after ending.

Cinderella Film Plot And Characters

Recognizing the catastrophic nature of her choices, Lilith is forced to join forces with Cinderella, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried. This alliance sparks an epic quest filled with battles royale and unexpected friendships. The film's producers, Tzue and Ripa, have highlighted how JENNIE's bright and spirited song perfectly encapsulates the sisterhood between Lilith, Cinderella, and Margot.

They note that the track delivers a shot of energy and positivity straight to the heart, enhancing the emotional core of the film's message about redemption and unity. Behind the scenes, the production of the Cinderella film is managed by a prestigious team including Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing, with Poehler and Lessing serving as producers for Paper Kite Productions.

The film is scheduled to roll out on Netflix, promising to bring this new perspective to a massive global audience. JENNIE's release of Someone to Hold comes at a pivotal moment in her career, following her biggest hit as a solo artist to date, which was her guest appearance on Tame Impala's Dracula remix. That collaboration achieved significant commercial success, climbing to number five on the charts and further solidifying her status as a leading figure in pop culture.

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JENNIE Solo Career And Future Projects

The combination of her successful solo work, high-profile collaborations, and strategic soundtrack placements demonstrates her broad appeal and ability to connect with diverse musical genres and audiences. As she prepares for future projects, including her recent performances at major events like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, JENNIE continues to expand her artistic footprint.

Her ability to navigate between K-pop roots, Western pop collaborations, and cinematic storytelling positions her as a unique and powerful force in the entertainment industry, with each new release building upon the momentum of her previous successes and setting the stage for even greater achievements in the near future.