Jennie Garth is still irked that Brian Austin Green scored a producer credit on “Beverly Hills, 90210” before she did. During a recent episode of her “90210MG” podcast, the …

Jennie Garth is still irked that Brian Austin Green scored a producer credit on “Beverly Hills, 90210” before she did. , the actress, 54, welcomed her longtime manager, Randy James, to break down the Season 9 episode “You Say Goodbye, I Say Hello.

” However, before diving into the episode, Garth brought up a decades-old grievance that resurfaced while watching the opening credits. On a recent podcast episode, Jennie Garth revealed she was annoyed to discover that “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green got a producing credit before she did. Â©Aaron Spelling Prods/Everett Collection / Everett Collection “I have a question, Randy. Maybe you know the answer to this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m really hoping you do,” she said.