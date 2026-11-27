Jennie Garth reveals lingering resentment over Brian Austin Green’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ deal
Jennie Garth is still irked that Brian Austin Green scored a producer credit on “Beverly Hills, 90210” before she did. During a recent episode of her “90210MG” podcast, the …
Jennie Garth is still irked that Brian Austin Green scored a producer credit on “Beverly Hills, 90210” before she did. , the actress, 54, welcomed her longtime manager, Randy James, to break down the Season 9 episode “You Say Goodbye, I Say Hello.
” However, before diving into the episode, Garth brought up a decades-old grievance that resurfaced while watching the opening credits. On a recent podcast episode, Jennie Garth revealed she was annoyed to discover that “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green got a producing credit before she did. Â©Aaron Spelling Prods/Everett Collection / Everett Collection “I have a question, Randy. Maybe you know the answer to this.
I’m really hoping you do,” she said.
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