Jennie Celebrates Sisterhood on Anthemic Pop Single 'Someone to Hold'

Jennie released a new single, 'Someone to Hold,' which was written for the soundtrack to Netflix film 'Steps.'

“After everything that we’ve been through/ The ins and outs, the upside downs and good times too,” she sings on the single. “You’re still the shooting star that’s in my skies/ You’re still the only one I want in every life.

”family and it was really fun making my first song for an animated film! I love how much heart and personality the characters have, and I’m so happy I got to be a little part of their world. I hope you enjoy, directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, reworks the classic Cinderella story.

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The official synopsis reads: Tired of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother ’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot , breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla , a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

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The film will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 20. The soundtrack features four original songs written and produced by Tranter, with additional vocals by Seyfried, Rose Gray, and Emei. Bridgerton alumni Kris Bowers composed the score. Pink Floyd Marks ‘Animals’ 50th Anniversary With Reissue Featuring Unreleased Music, her debut solo EP.

The 15-track album, out via her own record label Odd Atelier, featured collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. In the months since, she reunited with Blackpink for a world tour and a new album,Nile Rodgers Defends AI Use in Music Video: ‘We Created Everything … The AI Did What We Told It to Do’Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Cuts 50% of Employees After Actress Buys Back CompanyVets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think